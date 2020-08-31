Ask the doctor: 'I'm barely getting myself through the day. Am I exhausted or depressed?

Q I am constantly tired and feel like I am barely getting through the day. I don't find the mornings too bad, but by early afternoon, I feel like I am gritting my teeth trying to get to bedtime without losing my temper with my husband and kids. I have read a few things that led me to think that I may be depressed. I have been to the doctor and had my bloods checked etc as I thought there may be a physical reason for my exhaustion. I am 47, I don't drink alcohol, I eat fairly well, exercise when I can and sleep well at night. My kids are 7 and 8 so aren't too tiring. Do you think I could be depressed?

A On paper your life seems very full. A husband, two children at a good stage in their lives, no known medical conditions, good sleep quality and a balanced diet and lifestyle.

You did not mention working outside of the home. Could this be a void in your life? You may be more fulfilled with the additional challenge of a stimulating career.

Every parent is different: some are more suited to being at home all the time in order to raise a family, some thrive with part-time work, while others prefer full-time roles with plenty of home support. It's a balancing act.

The reason I mention career is that from experience, I understand how mothers can be irritable after a long day at home. Sometimes it is easier to go out your front door to work!

The key symptoms of depression include pervasive (most of the day, every day) low mood, low energy, and loss of interest in doing things.

Associated symptoms include sleep disturbance. At least one of these three key symptoms should be present for at least two weeks.

The only symptom you have mentioned is low energy or feeling very tired, particularly from the afternoon onward. You did not say you are feeling low in your mood or noticed a lack of enjoyment in doing the usual things in your life. Typically, the low mood in depression does not respond to a change in your circumstances and tends to be worse in the morning.

You should try to rate your mood every day for the next few weeks. In cases of mild depression there is significant distress, but the person is generally able to continue with most daily activities. A collateral history, asking someone else how they think you are feeling, from a close friend or family member, is very helpful.

If you do happen to have a mild depressive episode, then treatment options for depression include putting social supports in place, educating yourself on your symptoms and attending a specialist service for complete assessment.

You said you had a set of tests that were all normal. I presume thyroid function was checked? Was your fasting 9am cortisol level checked, as Addison's disease can be easily missed? Were your inflammatory markers checked, namely ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate) and CRP (C-reactive protein)? Have you noticed any significant unintentional weight loss (more than 5pc of your usual body weight over six months)?

Have you noticed any lymph nodes or lumps in your groin, armpits or your neck? You said you sleep well but do you snore loudly and are there any reports of breath-holding at night as daytime sleepiness is characteristic of sleep apnoea? If you are unsure, you should attend your doctor for a thorough physical examination.

⬤ Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with the Beacon HealthCheck

