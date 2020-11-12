| 7.5°C Dublin

Ask Allison: ‘I’m 63 and feel so alone. I crave human company. I’m fearful about getting through this lockdown’

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Psychologist Allison Keating

Psychologist Allison Keating

Allison Keating

Q I am a 63-year-old gent working in construction, and that is also my social life. I gave up going to pubs nine years ago for various reasons. I am out of a long-term relationship for five years and finding it more difficult now than in my younger days to meet company.

I am moving out of Dublin shortly to the countryside as I enjoy keeping fit, travel, sports and nature.

In the evening and at the weekends when the front door closes, my life is non-existent — TV and reading, but can I continue living such a life? I am fearful now in another lockdown. I have no immediate family. People I have met are wonderful and helpful, but are couples.

