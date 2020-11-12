Ask Allison: ‘I’m 63 and feel so alone. I crave human company. I’m fearful about getting through this lockdown’

Q I am a 63-year-old gent working in construction, and that is also my social life. I gave up going to pubs nine years ago for various reasons. I am out of a long-term relationship for five years and finding it more difficult now than in my younger days to meet company.

I am moving out of Dublin shortly to the countryside as I enjoy keeping fit, travel, sports and nature.

In the evening and at the weekends when the front door closes, my life is non-existent — TV and reading, but can I continue living such a life? I am fearful now in another lockdown. I have no immediate family. People I have met are wonderful and helpful, but are couples.

I have tried a dating agency and internet dating in the past, but no joy. I crave human company outside of employment.

A You certainly have done a lot to be healthy and active and this is really going to stand to you, but I hear you: you are feeling isolated and lonely.

If you ever feel fearful, talk with your GP. Ask to be referred to talk with someone to support you through this — many therapists are online during lockdown. And always remember that you can call the Samaritans, on freephone number 116 123. I’m not saying this is the answer but it can be a helpful first step.

What you are looking for is the beneficial reciprocity of a two-sided relationship. Men’s Sheds menssheds.ie and Malehealth.ie are excellent websites with health checks based on your age, events such as park runs that are currently on, and resources and links to mental health information such as mentalhealthireland.ie

Seeing what is available can help instil hope and a sense of what you choose to engage with that feels right for you.

Read More

James Sills set up ‘the sofa singers’ as a response to the global social isolation felt by so many during Covid-19. He has been running free 45-minute singing sessions on a Tuesday evening and Friday morning with hundreds of people singing online with the intent of human connection and sparking joy together. thesofasingers.com

I have no idea if you sing but I have noticed that some of my clients get immense joy from singing in choirs. The vagus nerve is connected to your vocal cords and the muscles at the back of your throat so when you sing or hum it tones the vagus nerve, helping you relax faster and build resilience to the stress that is on-going.

Consciously putting on some good music that you can sing along to can be a real mood changer. I really like the idea of community and connection from the sofa singers, and it has more benefits than meet the eye.

The term ‘skin hunger’ has been spoken about during lockdown and I feel you may be experiencing a combination of touch deprivation and skin hunger with the absence of emotional connection. The next step is what can be done to make social connections at this incredibly challenging time.

Specifically, you mentioned the weekends as a major pain point. I saw on the social website ‘Meet Up’ they have a group called ‘against weekend loneliness’. If this group doesn’t exist in Ireland you can set up your own ‘meet up’ group which you could engage with after lockdown. meetup.com/topics/loneliness/

I suppose I’m suggesting synthetic versions of the real thing to bide you over until face-to-face connection can occur again. Online live exercise classes aid in connection, as do virtual book clubs and park runs. What is so encouraging is how open you are to build these connections with yourself and others.

Start by cultivating self-compassion to help with the fear, isolation and the dread of a life you didn’t want. Make connections and acknowledge your pain by working on any past regret, hurt and rejection. If this feels too much leave it for another time. The relationship with yourself is one that is always on a continuum.

Read More

Is there another friend that you could join with to form a support bubble? Virtual connection is helpful right now but real connection is what you are craving. See your health and hobbies as a potential extension to help foster, build and create friends and community around you.

When you move to your new community seek out groups that you can connect with.

As you build friendship within these organic groups or even with one or two new friendships the possibility of finding a romantic relationship will increase.

Write out the qualities you are looking for in a partner. Knowing what is important to you, can be very helpful when you meet someone that feels like a good fit for you.

You have been doing a lot and I want to congratulate you on your efforts — you are staying off alcohol and looking for real ways to make new connections. Even though it seems dark, keep doing things every day that bring light into your life.

If you have a query for this page email allisonk@independent.ie