Are you in danger of work-related burnout? Here’s what you can do about it 

Make set times when you can answer calls and mails, and stick to them Expand

Rose Silverman

Last week, Apple announced a timely new iPhone update: ‘Focus Mode’ will stop devices from sending notifications from certain contacts or apps outside of working hours.

Work emails, office chat services and other means by which your boss can trouble you in your downtime will be more easily filtered out. Ignored, even.

If your first thought is “what if I miss something crucial?” and your second thought is “what if I lose my job as a result?”, read on. The innovation comes in response to the growing phenomenon of burnout — fuelled by precisely this inability to switch off.

