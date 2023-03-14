| 1.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Are you addicted to helping others? Then you could be creating codependent relationships. Here’s how to stop

Do you sacrifice your own needs to fix or protect other people? Two leading experts reveal why we take on the caretaking role, and how to empower yourself and break the cycle

You can end up leaving your own wants and needs behind if you have codependent traits. PHOTO GETTY Expand
Signs of codependency include controlling behaviour, people pleasing and poor self-esteem. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand
Dr Clodagh Campbell, aka The Wellness Psychologist Expand
Psychotherapist Sarah Crosby, aka The Mind Geek. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

You can end up leaving your own wants and needs behind if you have codependent traits. PHOTO GETTY

You can end up leaving your own wants and needs behind if you have codependent traits. PHOTO GETTY

Signs of codependency include controlling behaviour, people pleasing and poor self-esteem. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Signs of codependency include controlling behaviour, people pleasing and poor self-esteem. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dr Clodagh Campbell, aka The Wellness Psychologist

Dr Clodagh Campbell, aka The Wellness Psychologist

Psychotherapist Sarah Crosby, aka The Mind Geek. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Psychotherapist Sarah Crosby, aka The Mind Geek. Photo: Steve Humphreys

/

You can end up leaving your own wants and needs behind if you have codependent traits. PHOTO GETTY

Audrey Kane

When we talk about codependent relationships, we often think of the romantic kind. But they exist in a variety of different partnerships, between siblings, parents, friends and even coworkers.

Codependents are often caretakers, which seems like a great quality — yet long-term, the behaviour can be harmful to everyone in the relationship. The result is a pattern of rescuing, resenting, and regretting.

Most Watched

Privacy