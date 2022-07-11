Menopause in focus: from mood changes to your sex life - the experts give advice on how to feel your best

Up until now women mainly just muddled through this head-melting phase not knowing if they are even in the thick of perimenopause and menopause. But thanks to a major shift in attitude towards discussing the topic, it has seen a major catalyst for change, one where we talk more and are no longer afraid to ask questions. Here, we aim to answer some of those questions.

‘I’ve put on a stone in the last year and my lifestyle hasn’t changed’ – the truth about menopause and weight gain



Journalist Naomi Richardson is not the only one in her circle of friends who is gaining weight. Here, she asks the experts why women tend to put on pounds in their late 40s/early 50s

‘Menopause, for all its brain fog, sharpens your focus on what you really want in your life – and what you don’t’

Shrugging off old ways of thinking has been the key for Suzanne Harrington to enjoy a midlife clear-out of expectations. She discusses how to reappraise life and make positive changes during and after menopause

Boost your sex life during menopause with expert tips for before, during and after

Often overlooked, these muscles are a workhorse, from holding your organs in place and keeping the urethra seal shut, to improving your sex life, it’s time we showed our pelvic floor a little love

Expert tips to manage hair, skin and teeth from perimenopause through menopause

From sagging skin to receding hair, it’s not called ‘the change’ for nothing — but there are simple ways to look after yourself

‘Women end up being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, depression, or anxiety… when it's menopause’

The Liveline letter that started a nation talking was penned by Irish Menopause co-founder Sallyanne Brady. One year on, the unsung hero talks about why she’s optimistic for the next generation of girls

The top 20 questions about menopause and perimenopause answered

Some women go through menopause with mild symptoms, but for others it can be massively debilitating. Dr Sarah Callaghan of Complete Women’s Health answers some of the most frequently asked questions around this stage in a woman’s life

The Indo Daily: Let's talk menopause

‘Anxious, snappy and afraid to drive on the motorway — my name is Audrey Kane and I am perimenopausal’

Like many women, perimenopause came as a surprise to journalist Audrey Kane. Seeking help for her symptoms was further complicated by a history of ovarian cancer in her family. Here’s how she got on

Siobhan Byrne’s ultimate menopause workout

Whether you are new to strength training or an old hand, these four simple exercises are an ideal way to get your body moving during perimenopause and menopause