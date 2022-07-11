Menopause in focus: from mood changes to your sex life - the experts give advice on how to feel your best

Menopause can be a bit of a minefield — to put it mildly — your hormones are fluctuating so wildly, struggling to find a balance that it leads to various emotional and physiological changes that can be distressing for a lot of women
Up until now women mainly just muddled through this head-melting phase not knowing if they are even in the thick of perimenopause and menopause. But thanks to a major shift in attitude towards discussing the topic, it has seen a major catalyst for change, one where we talk more and are no longer afraid to ask questions. Here, we aim to answer some of those questions.
Journalist Naomi Richardson is not the only one in her circle of friends who is gaining weight. Here, she asks the experts why women tend to put on pounds in their late 40s/early 50s
Shrugging off old ways of thinking has been the key for Suzanne Harrington to enjoy a midlife clear-out of expectations. She discusses how to reappraise life and make positive changes during and after menopause
Often overlooked, these muscles are a workhorse, from holding your organs in place and keeping the urethra seal shut, to improving your sex life, it’s time we showed our pelvic floor a little love
From sagging skin to receding hair, it’s not called ‘the change’ for nothing — but there are simple ways to look after yourself
The Liveline letter that started a nation talking was penned by Irish Menopause co-founder Sallyanne Brady. One year on, the unsung hero talks about why she’s optimistic for the next generation of girls
Some women go through menopause with mild symptoms, but for others it can be massively debilitating. Dr Sarah Callaghan of Complete Women’s Health answers some of the most frequently asked questions around this stage in a woman’s life
Like many women, perimenopause came as a surprise to journalist Audrey Kane. Seeking help for her symptoms was further complicated by a history of ovarian cancer in her family. Here’s how she got on
Whether you are new to strength training or an old hand, these four simple exercises are an ideal way to get your body moving during perimenopause and menopause