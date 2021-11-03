Mediahuis coverage of mental health shortlisted in prestigious Headline Media Awards

Health & Living editor Yvonne Hogan has been shortlisted for the Headline Voice Media award in partnership with See Change

Mediahuis has been shortlisted in three categories in this year’s prestigious Headline Media awards, which recognise excellence in the coverage of mental health in the media.

Arlene Harris is shortlisted in the Mental Health Journalism, national online/print for her article Living with bipolar disorder: ‘It is important for people to know that it is possible to have a mostly stable, happy life with this diagnosis’ — independent.ie, which appeared in the Health & Living section of the Irish Independent.

Also nominated in this category is Sunday Independent Life magazine columnist Sophie White, for her column ‘On the day my husband drove me to the facility, I thought: now I will forever be someone who was so mental, I’d been hospitalised’.

White is also shortlisted in the Special Recognition category for her Irish Independent article ‘I have what she had’ — Sophie White on mental illness, motherhood — and why we need to change — independent.ie.

Expand Close Columnist Sophie White / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Columnist Sophie White

The Irish Independent Health & Living section, with editor Yvonne Hogan, is shortlisted for the Headline Voice Media Award in partnership with See Change.

This award is for a publisher in print or online, or broadcaster, who has demonstrated excellence in the quality and quantity of coverage given to people with self-experience of mental ill health.

The awards take place on Wednesday, December 1.

For the full shortlist visit headline.ie/awards.