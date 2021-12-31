Many New Year resolutions end in failure, but chosen wisely they can do us good

I’ve never been a fan of the new year resolution. Why? Because even when the goals are health-related, they tend to carry a whiff of self-loathing — not to mention the near-certainty of failure.

Must lose a stone in a month.

Must go to the gym for an hour every day.

Must throw all my cigarettes in the bin, right this minute, and never smoke again.

Shaming yourself for being such a fat, lazy, chain-smoking slob won’t make you happier or healthier, I think it’s fair to say. And neither will overly ambitious, time-specific declarations of intent. They simply don’t work.

The brilliant American author Mark Twain knew this well.

On January 1, 1863, he wrote: “Yesterday, everybody smoked his last cigar, took his last drink, and swore his last oath. Today, we are a pious and exemplary community. Thirty days from now, we shall have cast our reformation to the winds and gone to cutting our ancient shortcomings considerably shorter than ever. We shall also reflect pleasantly upon how we did the same old thing last year about this time.”

I don’t do Dry January either, for much the same reasons. There’s a smug kind of puritan self-denial about it — look at me, virtuously sipping soda water for a whole month.

Not even a glass of wine? Go on, just a little one.

No, no, get thee behind me, Satan! Stop tempting me with the devil’s buttermilk — at least until February 1, after which I’ll have a double vodka with a whiskey chaser. Same again, please.

While giving your body a break from booze may sound positive, and clearly does no harm, there’s no conclusive proof that Dry January actually works.

Especially if you’re inclined to binge-drink, you may even end up drinking more than before when you start again.

Instead of going cold turkey on the tequila, some doctors suggest that it’s preferable to take regular short breaks from alcohol all year round — say three or four alcohol-free days a week.

Less of a public declaration of purity, but ultimately better for your health.

It should be obvious that enjoying everything in moderation makes a lot more sense than getting royally pole-axed, feeling guilty about it, atoning for it with a month of rigid abstinence, then jumping straight back on the booze train again.

“Virtue is the golden mean between two vices, the one of excess and the other of deficiency”: so said Aristotle, the ancient Greek philosopher.

He was talking about virtue in its true sense: not as an empty performance, designed to impress, but as the balance between extremes — what he called the golden mean. Surely it’s healthier to strive for that, than aim for some commercially-dictated pipe-dream of perfection?

Of course, the other problem with these resolutions is the timing. With its short days and long nights, and the Christmas festivities over, January often feels like the coldest, bleakest time of the year.

Why the heck would you choose that moment to demand the impossible of yourself?

It’s all so arbitrary. There’s no actual reason why January 1, in particular, should be a time to make big personal changes. Yes, I know, it’s the start of a new year, the turning of a new page, but that’s just symbolic, a product of tradition and long convention.

There’s nothing set in stone about it, no more than that February 14 must be the day on which you tell your partner you love them and send them a card and red roses.

Why not February 15? Or every day, if it takes your fancy?

Given the last 12 months we have all endured, maybe this January is finally the time to ditch the new year resolutions.

It’s been tough, to say the least.

Our lives have been turned upside down, lurching from one confusing uncertainty to the next, with no sense of when the chaos will end.

To then pile more pressure on ourselves, by demanding rigorous personal improvements, feels like too much.

And besides, how can we make plans when everything keeps changing?

That said, I can think of one important reason to keep the tradition up this year.

Making a resolution can, at best, be an act of personal agency, something which is more vital than ever in these dark days.

It can counter helplessness. It can remind us that we retain the power to make choices about our lives, big or small. To take action, on our own behalf.

Just make it a good one.