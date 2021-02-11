Long Covid: ‘By 2pm every day I crash. I am breathless, in pain and I find eating exhausting. I am not coping and I am appealing to the Minister for Health to help me.’

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, there have been almost 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Sadly, thousands have died and there is also a growing number of people who, despite having been pronounced free of the virus, are still suffering from side effects many months later.

According to the HSE, the fact that Covid-19 is a new disease with research ongoing and details emerging all the time, there are still many unknown factors about the virus and its aftermath.

“We know that the clinical course of viral illnesses varies between people, and that the virus which causes Covid-19 can be detected in some people for many weeks,” a spokesperson says. “However, this does not mean that people are infectious for a prolonged period of time.

“Fatigue is a common symptom after many viral infections and while most people recover in a short few days or weeks, it can be prolonged and more severe for others. The reason for this is unclear but we would usually expect people to make a full recovery over time.

"Covid-19 is a multisystem infection and may impact people in differing ways, but we have no national data at this time on how many Irish people experience prolonged symptoms, although there are some reports from individual centres.”

Linda Dalton is suffering from long Covid, having contracted the virus in October last year. The mother of three daughters — Grace (27), Aimee (22) and Daisy (17) — was diagnosed after suffering from flu-like symptoms and spent two weeks isolating in a spare room at home. Although she had chronic fatigue, loss of taste and smell and laboured breathing, she had no cough and didn’t need to attend hospital.

So once the isolation period was over, she presumed she would begin to recover, but unfortunately this has not happened.

“It has been over 100 days since I tested positive for Covid-19,” says the Kilkenny woman who is married to Graham. “My temperature is normal and my smell is back, but my taste has changed and I now prefer strongly flavoured foods. I have become a morning person and wake up with some energy so try to do normal things such as getting groceries, cleaning the house, helping with online schooling and preparing dinner.

“But by 2pm every day, I crash. I have chronic fatigue, my right arm is weak and shakes when I even lift the kettle. I have a pain in my right rib cage which has been there since day one, and no number of painkillers will get rid of it. I used to cycle 20km three times a week and now it takes me an hour-and-a-half to just walk around Piltown. My breathlessness has got worse and I find eating exhausting, so by the time I am finished, my food is usually cold.”

The 45-year-old, who (pre-lockdown) worked as a retail assistant, carries a hot water bottle around with her all day to try and ease the pain and says her memory is very bad and she cannot complete two simple tasks simultaneously.

“My doctor has diagnosed me with long Covid and said he is not sure when I will recover but that it may take months or years,” she says.

“I am not coping and my family is not coping. I’m sick of being sick. At Christmas time I had the symptoms of someone who had a stroke, with weakness in my right side, I couldn’t move my arm and my speech was affected. I was sent for an MRI scan of my brain and it came back clear. I was then sent for a CT scan of my chest and this displayed scarring on my lungs, an enlarged thyroid and a mass growing in my right rib cage near my spinal cord.

“I am now being referred to a clinic at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin and this is my last hope at trying to find a solution to make me better. I feel old, unfit and like I will never recover. There are no support networks in Ireland for long Covid sufferers.

“There are no phone helplines and no doctors to give advice. They seem to be at a loss because this virus is so new. But I am appealing to the HSE and the Minister for Health to acknowledge this and to help me.”

Eugene Van As is also well aware of the long-term effects of the virus as, having first developed symptoms early last year, he is still suffering.

“My Covid-19 symptoms started on March 18, 2020, with extreme chest tightness and pain, and as my partner, Stephen, was sick and awaiting results, I was pretty sure what it was,” he says.

“I phoned my GP who told me to isolate while waiting for a test. And as the days went on, I suffered from extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, aching muscles, chills and spent a good deal of time sleeping.

“I started to feel better on about day 10 and was able to come out of isolation four days later. But two days after that, the fatigue came back with a vengeance. I had an eye infection and extreme pain in my diaphragm, so much so that I almost fainted and called my doctor who said I had probably developed pneumonia.”

The 45-year-old was prescribed an antibiotic and told to stay at home for another two weeks. But afterwards he still hadn’t recovered so went to A&E, where he underwent several tests (including x-rays and blood tests), none of which showed any sign of problems.

“I wasn’t given a Covid-19 test as doctors said it would no longer show up, but I was given a clinical diagnosis of Covid and told that the symptoms were just regular post-viral issues which could take months to recover form,” says the deli manager.

“I continued to be very wheezy and felt if I didn’t concentrate on my breath, I would stop breathing altogether, which made going to sleep absolutely terrifying, so I was provided with an oxygen machine.

“I then developed severe heartburn and very bad pain under my ribs. My hands and feet had also become swollen and I was still having trouble breathing. I also developed gastrointestinal issues and all of these problems continued until June when I visited my doctor and was prescribed an inhaler because I was only using a part of my lungs when breathing and this was accompanied by severe lower back pain.

“At the end of August I had a total relapse and was sent for a Covid-19 test which came back negative. But ever since, I have been suffering with shortness of breath, extreme muscle, and joint pain, upset stomach, diarrhoea, hot flushes, swollen feet, almost constant headaches, chest, and rib pain, burning feeling in my eyes, crippling fatigue and a brain fog which makes it difficult to follow a conversation or recall words.”

Although these symptoms seem unbearable, there is currently no treatment or cure for the effects that some people are suffering with as a result of developing Covid-19.

Specific guidance on what has been referred to as the ‘long-tail’ is presently under development both here and internationally and a spokesperson for the HSE says people who have had Covid-19 are being “followed up by their doctors as appropriate”.

“This is usually their GP, and in the case of those who require hospitalisation and/or ICU admission, this is hospital-based,” the HSE says.

“Longer-term observational studies will be required to understand the health consequences presently being attributed to post Covid-19 infection.

“The HSE has been in touch with, and will be engaging with, a group of people who are suffering post-Covid symptoms. But longer-term observational studies will be required to understand the health consequences presently being attributed to post Covid-19 infection. Guidance is being developed to align needs with care provision and to develop criteria and strategies for the ongoing evaluation of patients.”

Eugene, who lives in Co Dublin, is also hoping that someone can help him deal with this seemingly debilitating condition.

“The impact of this on my life has left me unable to function normally from day to day,” he says. “I am bed-bound with pain and fatigue most of the day and sometimes I feel so alone and scared because nobody outside of my household or the long Covid cases Ireland Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/covidcasesireland) seems aware that this even exists.

“My partner has become my carer and he has no support either. I am currently a patient in a Covid hub at Beaumount Hospital, but they can provide only a few answers as to what is actually wrong with me.

“Sometimes I worry that I may be dying and honestly feel like I am getting worse with the passing of time.

“I actually cannot describe the mental strain this has caused me and really wish someone could offer help.”

What is long Covid?

According to the HSE, getting back to normal after Covid-19 can take several months:

⬤ Some people may experience physical problems such as extreme tiredness, muscle pain and joint stiffness.

⬤ Some may have reduced mobility and weaker physical fitness.

⬤ Some may experience breathlessness or a build-up of phlegm.

⬤ Loss of appetite and weight loss, as well as stomach issues such as heartburn, diarrhoea and vomiting can occur. And some people have difficulty swallowing.

⬤ Lack of taste or smell can also be a problem.

⬤ Others can experience mood changes or nightmares.

⬤ Sleep problems may occur, and some people may experience problems with mental abilities such as being forgetful or not able to think clearly.

⬤ Side effects can depend on how mild or severe the experience of Covid-19 was and can also depend on whether or not the patient was hospitalised.

⬤ Some people have no symptoms or side effects at all.

⬤ If you are worried about long Covid, seek medical advice.

⬤ For more information visit hse.ie