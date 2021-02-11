| 0.8°C Dublin

Long Covid: ‘By 2pm every day I crash. I am breathless, in pain and I find eating exhausting. I am not coping and I am appealing to the Minister for Health to help me.’

Linda Dalton is one of a growing number of people who find themselves suffering from debilitating symptoms that can’t be explained or treated, long after contracting the virus

Linda Dalton from Piltown, Co Kilkenny, who is suffering from long Covid. PHOTO: DYLAN VAUGH Expand

Arlene Harris

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, there have been almost 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Sadly, thousands have died and there is also a growing number of people who, despite having been pronounced free of the virus, are still suffering from side effects many months later.

According to the HSE, the fact that Covid-19 is a new disease with research ongoing and details emerging all the time, there are still many unknown factors about the virus and its aftermath.

