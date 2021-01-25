| -1.3°C Dublin

‘Lockdown broke me: After 15 years of sobriety, I drank. Secretly, alone. Nobody knew – I made sure of that’

Being sober for many years did not protect Suzanne Harrintgton when she became disconnected from her support structure due to pandemic restrictions. She writes about the shame of relapse and how she got back on track

Suzanne Harrington is back on the road to recovery after suffering a relapse

Suzanne Harrington is back on the road to recovery after suffering a relapse

Suzanne Harrington is back on the road to recovery after suffering a relapse

Suzanne Harrington is back on the road to recovery after suffering a relapse

Suzanne Harrintgton

This January, I would have been 15 years sober. In 2006, after 24 years of drinking addictively, I crawled — metaphorically — into a meeting of recovering alcoholics, got with the abstinence-based recovery programme, and never looked back.

As the days and weeks turned into months and years, life turned from isolated black and white to connected full colour, so that the idea of ever drinking again seemed preposterous.

I loved my sober life and all of its rewards, from a profound peace of mind and sense of useful purpose to deep and lasting recovery friendships. Learning to trust myself and others. Watching my kids thrive. Reconnecting with old friends. Being trusted as a godparent. Getting a book published. Becoming a grown-up. Becoming content.

