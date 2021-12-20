‘We felt there was no point freezing eggs or embryos if I wasn’t going to be around for them – our focus was being around for each other’

Edwina Hayes has had to navigate chemo, radiotherapy and medical menopause, but hope is on the horizon. Photo: Dominick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd

Edwina Hayes didn’t fit the profile of a conventional positive case. She was young, just 37. There was no history of breast cancer in her family. She was fit and healthy.

So when she found a lump under her armpit while massaging a muscle pulled during exercise, cancer wasn’t the first thing that came to mind...

Nobody thought it would be cancer, or that it could be cancer. Little wonder — studies show that only 7pc of breast cancers are diagnosed in women under 40. So she remained optimistic and believed that the mammogram scheduled for December was a formality.

And yet, as the country ground through the first summer of lockdown, Edwina couldn’t shake the feeling that such optimism was misplaced. She was sure she could feel the lump wax and wane with her monthly cycle. She checked her breasts regularly and had never felt something of its kind before, and her unease grew.

As the young maths teacher walked out of her classroom for the last time before the holidays, she resolved to remain calm but vigilant.

About a month later, at the family home in Tralee, Edwina’s mother was talking to another family member. A first cousin of Edwina’s had been to the doctor. She had been for a mammogram. It was cancer.

Though closely related and living in the same area, it hadn’t yet occurred to anyone to connect the dots. Her misgivings finally crystallised by this, Edwina agitated to be screened. On foot of this new development, her case was expedited. Edwina reflects on how she very nearly didn’t notice anything was amiss.

“I’d gotten really big into training. I was recovering from a shoulder injury, and I was worried about losing strength from a pulled muscle,” she says.

“That’s how I found the lump. But if I hadn’t been training, I wouldn’t have found it. And if it weren’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have been diagnosed until months later. Even when I went for a mammogram, there was no real indication.”

She was sent for an ultrasound, which did find a lump. However, all the signs were that it would prove benign. And so, expecting a routine all-clear, Edwina was alone collecting her results.

“Nothing pointed towards breast cancer, even the lump itself, because I have fibrous breasts. My hormones would cause changes — I had been aware of the lump getting bigger and smaller during my period.

“But a chest X-ray, breast MRI and bone scan later revealed that the cancer had started in the duct and travelled to the lymph nodes. It was stage three.”

By the time treatment began, the breast lump measured 4.9cm, and the lymph-node mass 5.8cm.

She and her boyfriend, Leonard, 44, had been together for 10 years. She describes them as a philosophical couple. Suddenly, they were presented with an unenviable, unwinnable, but unignorable choice between her health and any chance of a family.

“The cancer was growing quickly, so we needed to shut down my ovaries to induce a medical menopause. So my partner and I had to make that decision, which was quite challenging.

Expand Close Edwina Hayes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Edwina Hayes

“We weren’t going to say we definitely wanted children or definitely didn’t want children, but we felt there was no point freezing eggs or embryos if I wasn’t going to be around for them. You could call us quite spiritual, I suppose.

“My father had passed away from cancer in 2018 so we had some idea what was ahead. Our focus was on being around for each other, but if you were someone who was really hoping to have children, it’s a tough decision to make in a short space of time.”

She decided to have her treatment in Cork to have a little bit of breathing space from home. She, and Leonard when permitting, stayed at the Kingsley Hotel the night before and after chemo.

“They were brilliant during Covid. They were so kind and conscientious about my shielding. I didn’t have to leave the room for anything, and I could check in remotely.

“I was lucky that my health insurance covered some of the cost. It felt like a home from home. It was hard going in for scans on your own, and I was very conscious of my immune system, but in some ways I felt protected because everyone was wearing masks and using hand sanitiser.”

Hers was a pragmatic approach to treatment. “I wanted to throw the kitchen sink at it,” she says. There were 16 cycles of chemotherapy, starting with the most aggressive. She did initially suffer nausea but clinical staff then tweaked the cocktail.

“Every week I’d ring the team with my symptoms. They pushed me to be in contact if I wasn’t feeling well or had side-effects.

“I did have headaches after my first chemo and they changed my anti-nausea medication. Everything was tailored. It was amazing. Don’t get me wrong, there was still nausea and lots of fatigue, but it felt manageable.”

Read More

The initial biopsies found that the tumours were marginally responsive to oestrogen — 10pc — but new tests following the chemo returned hormone-negative results — a relief.

Still, there was surgery to remove the tumour bed and the lymph node on the left-hand side. She was prioritised for 20 cycles of radiotherapy, although she wound up undergoing 21 due to the HSE cyber attack.

Like many women, the end of treatment brought mixed feelings for Edwina. Would it be enough? What would happen now? How can I ensure I can remain cancer-free?

“Part of you is relieved the treatment is over. But I couldn’t stop thinking that I was only supposed to have 20 sessions of radiotherapy, and I ended up having 21. I was thinking, ‘Maybe they should have thrown in some more?’

“I’ve technically been cancer-free since March 18, since my surgery, so all of this is preventative. I was quite happy with extra preventative treatments. I’m all for it.”

Of course, uncertainties remain, and there will be ongoing medication for some time to come.

“We don’t know if I’m fertile or infertile. We’re waiting for tests. But I’m going back on the Zoladex injections [a four-weekly administered implant that gradually releases hormone inhibitors] as part of my plan. It is a medical menopause — and it did kick in straight away — but I was pretty lucky in that the hot flashes and chills never really lasted longer than 30 seconds. I’m also going to be on an aromatase inhibitor instead of Tamoxifen.”

Edwina went back to work at the end of August. She missed the classroom and her students.

“I missed all the kids. I’ve been teaching since I was 23 so you feel strange not being around them, seeing them growing up. I wanted to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

As yet, that normality isn’t fully fledged, but it’s getting there. There are still blood tests to be taken and oncologist appointments to be kept.

“I got excited thinking everything was going so well and then you remember, you’re still not that well. Everything is going back but your body has been through so much.

“I still have pains under my armpit where my lymph nodes were taken. I’m just starting to get feeling back; my nerves are regenerating.

“I know it’s important to check yourself and stay on top of everything so you’re going, ‘Oh. It’s OK, it’s just part of the healing process.’

“But it is all quite scary. The doctors have been so helpful, so if I feel worried I do call them.”

Now, Edwina is preparing to return to training, the same exercise regime that led her to find the lump in the first place. As someone who now takes little for granted, she appreciates every step back to normal, no matter how incremental they may be.

“I’ve just met up with my trainer, and we’re going to start very slow and then get back to training once a week, once we gauge what we’re going to do. I want to get my range of motion back and keep going: positive body and positive mind. Even if I’m making a small bit of progress every day, I’ll take that.”

If you or anyone you know has questions or concerns about cancer, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on 1800 200 700 or visit cancer.ie