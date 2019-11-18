November is Lung Cancer Awareness month and while 90pc of cases are caused by smoking, it can affect non-smokers as well, so the Marie Keating Foundation is urging people to be aware of symptoms and seek advice if they have any concerns - because the biggest threat to surviving the disease is the fact that many people don't know what the signs are.

"Unfortunately, due to a lack of awareness of signs and symptoms, as well as many people presenting at a late stage, the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is currently just 20pc," says Helen Forristal, director of nursing services with the foundation.

"However, with early diagnosis, lung cancer patients can have a very positive outcome and often only require surgery without the need for further treatment. So the Marie Keating Foundation and others are working hard to increase awareness of lung cancer, its early signs and symptoms and also tackle the stigma lung cancer patients and survivors can often feel, in an effort to improve survival rates."

Miriam Payne is living proof of survival due to early detection. Initially reluctant to share her story because she had felt a stigma as a former smoker, Miriam decided she wanted to be part of the campaign to help others.

"It's something I do find difficult to talk about, mainly because there is a shame or stigma attached to it, but I was a smoker and worked for years as a hairdresser where ashtrays were always on the table in front of the customer, so I was always surrounded by it," she says. "We all make bad lifestyle choices but no one deserves to be diagnosed with cancer and they certainly don't deserve to be judged for it. It has made me reluctant to be open about my cancer diagnosis in the past and I had to think carefully about sharing my story publicly because of that stigma I feel. But I am so glad I decided to be open and be a part of this campaign. I hope it helps someone feel like they too can be open and share their story and that it will help others listen to their bodies and get checked out if they have any concerns."

The 52-year-old has three grown-up daughters (Sara Kate, Molly and Heather) and having been diagnosed with epilepsy over a decade ago, doctors initially put the signs of cancer down to her underlying condition.

"Around 14 years ago, I was out cutting the grass and I fell and blacked out for a few minutes," says the Kildare woman. "I don't remember anything but luckily my friend was in the house and found me. Back then I didn't know what the symptoms were, but this is where the epilepsy all started. I had another episode within three or four days so I decided to go the doctor and get myself checked out.

"Then I was referred to hospital for tests and they more or less knew straight away that it was epilepsy."

Miriam spent the following years on medication and undergoing surgery for her epilepsy but never had any issue with her lungs or any indication that there may have been something else wrong.

But in 2015 she had a pain in her face which she initially thought was down to toothache. And then, perhaps as a result of the surgery, she had to remove her full right lobe. But several investigations later it was discovered that she had a tumour on her lungs.

"I never had a problem with my lungs - no coughing, wheezing or anything - so when one day I had a pain in my head, I thought it might have been a toothache. But when I went to the chemist, I was told to go to hospital," she says.

"I suffered a few small seizures so one of the doctors suggested that I needed a full review - and she was the one who discovered a shadow on my lung which then led to me having a biopsy.

"I firmly believed that it was scarring from 30 odd years of inhaling fumes from hairdressing products and colours. But I then got a call three weeks later from the oncology nurse to say that the results had come in. It is normal procedure that you go to hospital for the results but I was determined to find out there and then so I told the nurse I wanted to know - and she confirmed it was lung cancer. I was out walking in the rain at the time so it didn't really hit me, but I rang my brother to come and collect me and it was only when I was in his house and said it out loud to someone that the upset and the shock set in."

A week later Miriam, who has three grandchildren (Robyn, Bonnie and Jackson), was given the official diagnosis and doctors said she was incredibly fortunate to have it detected so early.

"The doctor confirmed the cancer and said quite bluntly that I was very lucky to have caught it as he said that within the next few months I could have had a cough and a chest infection and then it would have been too late," she says. "He decided on immediate removal of the tumour which was attached from my lung to my breastbone. It was going to be keyhole surgery, through my lovely fairy wings tattoo, and I joked about making sure he didn't make a mess of the artwork.

"When I awoke he said that the rate at which the tumour was growing had been putting me at a very high risk so they had to take my full lung. Seemingly there is a tiny bit of one lobe left and luckily it was my right lung, which has four lobes, as opposed to the left lung, which has only three.

"After my surgery, I unfortunately started getting seizures again so they had to keep an eye on me and I stayed in hospital for four weeks. Then when I got home, recovery was long and painful, but I was always very positive about my future and was so happy to be home in my own surroundings."

Miriam is telling her story as part of the Making Moments Matter campaign for the Marie Keating Foundation, which aims to illustrate the importance of extra time in the lives of Irish lung cancer patients.

Survival rates for this form of cancer are low due to a lack of awareness in relation to symptoms and diagnosis. However, with an early diagnosis, lung cancer patients can have a very positive outcome, allowing them to make more moments matter.

Today Miriam is doing well but is still prone to seizures and maybe not as active as she would like to be. But she remains positive and would encourage others to do the same.

"Shortness of breath always seems to be an issue with me but I am not the sort of person just to lie down and take it," she says. "I will push myself as much as I can and over the last year I have joined a choir called Sea of Change, which is a singing group made up of people who have either been through cancer, are going through cancer or have lost people to cancer.

"After the diagnosis, more tattoos were called for and I Strip and Dip [an annual women-only skinny dipping challenge] every year for childhood cancer charity Aoibheann's Pink Tie - I feel I have a new lease of life due to this. It all started with a chance meeting on my little street when I met Deirdre Featherstone selling daffodils for the Irish Cancer Society and this led on to the stripping and dipping, yahooing and my name being pulled out of a hat to join the choir. I even made my TV debut on Ireland's Got Talent where we got the golden buzzer and made it all the way to the finals."

Miriam adds: "So if I could give anyone going through this a piece of advice, I would encourage them to remember that you don't need all your bits to have a good life, a laugh and make new friends."





The facts: lung cancer

⬤ Almost 2,750 people are diagnosed with lung cancer in Ireland every year.

⬤ Smoking is linked to almost 90pc of all lung cancer cases, so the biggest thing anyone can do to significantly reduce their risk of lung cancer is to not take up smoking or to quit smoking if they are already a smoker.

⬤ However, people that have never smoked or been exposed to passive smoke can develop lung cancer. Other risk factors include: indoor pollutants such as radon, coal smoke, asbestos and other carcinogens, air pollution, family history of lung cancer, previous radiotherapy, diet and age.

⬤ Symptoms can include a persistent cough which lasts longer than three weeks, a change in a cough you have had for a long time, being short of breath doing things you used to be able to do no problem, coughing up blood, an ache or pain in the chest or shoulder, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and ongoing chest infections.

⬤ If you experience any of these symptoms or have any concerns, it is advisable to go and see your GP immediately. It is likely that nothing serious is wrong but early detection of lung cancer is key for better outcomes, so seeking help and advice as early as possible is recommended if you are at all worried.

⬤ You can find out more about lung cancer by visiting mariekeating.ie/cancer-information/ lung-cancer

