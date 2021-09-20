| 13.1°C Dublin

The breast cancer is gone – and now I must process the trauma

Mum-of-three Amanda Benham (35) was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer last October, but having come through her illness, she is now dealing with the psychological impact of what she and her family have been through

Amanda relaxing with her family
Amanda Benham with her husband Mark Boland and their children Aoife (10), Liam (4), and Fiadh (1)
Amanda and daughter Aoife

Amanda relaxing with her family

Amanda relaxing with her family

Amanda Benham with her husband Mark Boland and their children Aoife (10), Liam (4), and Fiadh (1)

Amanda Benham with her husband Mark Boland and their children Aoife (10), Liam (4), and Fiadh (1)

Amanda and daughter Aoife

Amanda and daughter Aoife

Amanda relaxing with her family

Liadan Hynes Email

Amanda Benham was seven months pregnant with her daughter Fiadh — her third child — when she found a lump on her breast in March 2020.

I wouldn’t say I’d be checking all the time, but every couple of months I would,” she says. “I found it when I was in the shower.” She thought it might be a blocked milk duct, but her midwife, upon examination, recommended she have it checked out.

“With Covid, everything had actually shut down at that stage,” she recalls. She got to her GP a week later, and was referred for an appointment at St James’s. Amanda had a cyst removed from her breast when she was 19, so thought at first this was probably the same thing. As the weeks passed, though, the lump got bigger.

