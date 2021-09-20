The breast cancer is gone – and now I must process the trauma

Amanda Benham was seven months pregnant with her daughter Fiadh — her third child — when she found a lump on her breast in March 2020.

“I wouldn’t say I’d be checking all the time, but every couple of months I would,” she says. “I found it when I was in the shower.” She thought it might be a blocked milk duct, but her midwife, upon examination, recommended she have it checked out.

“With Covid, everything had actually shut down at that stage,” she recalls. She got to her GP a week later, and was referred for an appointment at St James’s. Amanda had a cyst removed from her breast when she was 19, so thought at first this was probably the same thing. As the weeks passed, though, the lump got bigger.

“It was growing quite fast; it got to the point where it was actually visible, very big. A person hugging me could feel it.”

Her daughter was born in June and Amanda was finally seen for the lump in early October, after her GP again contacted the hospital in August.

“It was a difficult birth, I had to have surgery after I had her, and then I had pleurisy. There was a lot going on. We were selling our house, my son has additional needs, he attends Enable Ireland.”

Her stress levels were through the roof by this time, she says. “A very unhealthy stress level is the way I would put it. It was a global pandemic, I had my newborn daughter, I had my son, I had my eldest daughter, she was being home-schooled. And then the worry of this on top of it. It was a very difficult time.”

But then the bad news came — Amanda was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer towards the end of October 2020. “Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive subtype cancer that generally affects younger women,” explains Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland (BCI).

“It’s not fuelled by either hormone, oestrogen or progesterone. Up until very recently, patients diagnosed were given the age-old treatment of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy as the only treatment option. As a result, these younger women are pushed into early menopause, hampering their fertility options.

“Investment into research of this subtype is ongoing, with funding supported by BCI at Queens University, Belfast, where they are seeking to identify new drug therapies to help patients diagnosed, thereby limiting the need for standard chemotherapy.”

“It floored me and my husband Mark. You think the worst, I had myself dead and buried,” says Amanda, who was 34 at the time.

Amanda and daughter Aoife

Amanda and daughter Aoife

“Your first thought is your kids; how will they cope if something happens? I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to leave my children, I’m not ready yet’.” Having to tell her nine-year-old daughter Aoife was the hardest part. “That broke me. That was the worst part of when I was diagnosed. Because she understood what a cancer diagnosis was. She said to us, ‘everyone who gets cancer dies’. That was her first thought; ‘my mam’s going to die’. There’s nothing that can prepare you for something like that, it’s absolutely awful.”

They followed the advice given to them at the time by a social worker; be as open and as honest with her as you can. Amanda began chemotherapy shortly afterwards. “I was scared. I had to do everything on my own, every appointment. My husband would literally leave me at the door and I found that really difficult.”

She found the side effects of chemotherapy manageable, maintaining her schedule of night feeds and school runs throughout.

Her hair began falling out after the second appointment, but she was determined, for her daughter’s sake to get through Christmas before shaving her head. “She had this thing about my hair; she didn’t want me to lose it. I said to myself, ‘I have to keep this hair on my head for Christmas Day’,” Amanda smiles. “Then on December 27 I rang my mam and my sister and said, ‘we need to shave my hair. I can’t watch it fall out’.”

In the end, it wasn’t as upsetting as she had anticipated it might be. “I shaved a bit of it myself. I felt so good doing it. When it was gone, I actually felt relief because my head had been sore. Literally the weight off my head, it felt so much better.”

“She amazed me by how little it bothered her,” she adds of her eldest child. Amanda’s chemotherapy finished in March, with her doctors telling her she had a “complete response” to the treatment.

“I got the results on May 11. It was completely gone, the chemo did exactly what it was supposed to do,” she says. “I remember that day coming home, it was amazing. And then I crashed. I was so tired and so exhausted. I had to lie down.”

Amanda also underwent a lumpectomy in April and 19 sessions of radiotherapy. It is only now that she is beginning to come to terms with what happened to her.

She adds: “I didn’t process a lot of what was happening at the time, because when I was going through it, I could only do one or the other. I couldn’t process and get through treatment. So I said to myself, ‘get your head down, get through the treatment, and then you will process it afterwards’. That’s where I’m at now.”

Given the type of cancer she experienced, Amanda does not need to take medication on an ongoing basis, but will have to attend regular check-ups.

Amanda Benham with her husband Mark Boland and their children Aoife (10), Liam (4), and Fiadh (1)

Amanda Benham with her husband Mark Boland and their children Aoife (10), Liam (4), and Fiadh (1)

“It’s a funny one, when you’ve nothing left to do,” she reflects. “Because when you’re in treatment, it’s like your safety net. There’s a little bubble. Somebody is constantly there, you’re always in the hospital, if you have a niggle or any kind of worry, you’re always there with somebody you can say it to. Now, I’m out on my own, readjusting to some kind of normal life.”

She has also started counselling with ARC to help with her anxiety levels, which she says at the moment are not great. “It’s great to talk to somebody who has experience of these things, and who can say, ‘it’s ok, what you’re feeling is completely normal’. I haven’t lost my mind.” There will be good days and bad days, she acknowledges.

It is learning to cope with the anxiety, rather than expecting it to go away, she explains. “Learning how to not let things get in on top of me. And a bit of acceptance, Yes, I had cancer. I also have to accept that it’s not there anymore. That’s quite hard. I say, ‘I have cancer’, and my husband keeps saying, ‘Amanda you don’t, it’s gone, you’re ok now’.”

Amanda also experienced the menopause during treatment. “My periods stopped,” she says. “I had hot flushes and still have some sore joints. My period has come back since, I’ve no idea if there’s any long-term damage, but we are so happy with our three kids.”

Going back to exercise has helped with her recovery, especially in finding space to confront what happened. She says: “With the children’s lives, they keep going. As a parent, you don’t stop. You keep going, no matter what. But it gives you very little time to process. To say I’ve actually just been through that, what has happened to me has been extremely traumatic.

“You have to do that, to acknowledge what you’ve just been through. It’s very difficult to get that space. Those two days that I go out for an hour for my exercise class, there are times where I will just switch off the music, sit in the car and I might have a cry. That’s just my little outlet.”

You can find out more about counselling services at arccancersupport.ie