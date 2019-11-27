Sinead Kealy: 'It has taken my family 10 years to recover from our debts after cancer battle'

I was just married with my four-month-old son Sam and living with my family in Donabate in north Dublin when I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2009.

I was treated in St James's Hospital where I got great care. I had health insurance but was a public patient.

But I estimate I lost over €18,000 in earnings while I was in treatment and built up a credit card debt of €12,000.

It changed my life completely. I had a good job but suddenly I was faced with cancer and all that brings with it.

Besides thinking about how or if I would survive this diagnosis, things like heating costs, childcare, parking and food were a constant worry.

It was a daily struggle to get by and I often had to turn to the credit card. I live in fear of my cancer returning because I honestly don't know how I would cope again financially.

I had to keep my son in his crèche and make sure he kept his place. Ensuring your child is comfortable is central.

We did not have mortgage illness protection and that had to be paid every month. We also had a car payment.

The medicine bills were high and were not fully covered. I had a condition which affected my immune system and I was on special medication for it.

I had to purchase a wig which cost around €800.

Then there were the parking costs. I was on heavy doses of chemotherapy and could be in the hospital for many hours at a time. My husband or somebody else had to come with me.

I did not get a medical card until my treatment was finished, but by then I had spent months paying out the extra bills.

I returned to work and probably was not physically or emotionally ready but it was financial necessity.

My worry was that I would not be able to have a second child, but I have since had my daughter Hannah.

I am well now but the financial recovery has taken a long time.

I believe a few basic measures could be brought in by the Government which would make such a difference to cancer patients. I don't believe they should have to pay such high car parking charges. Even if hospitals kept it to around €5 a day it would ease the pressure.

Also, if a patient could get a medical card for a year it would mean so much.

The Irish Cancer Society's 'Real Cost of Cancer' report has said that cancer patients are spending an average extra cost of €756 per month, rising to over €1,000 in some cases.

These costs relate to medical expenses that can't be claimed back, costs associated with appointments, increased day-to-day living expenses and many other expenses.

Cancer patients are also losing an average of €18,000 a year in income, or over €1,500 per month, making it even more difficult to pay for increased costs.

I am delighted to be able to highlight the issue if it helps other cancer patients.

At a time where patients are concentrating on trying to get well they should not have to worry about getting into such debt.

Irish Independent