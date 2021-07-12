| 13.8°C Dublin

My vague symptoms and bouts of tiredness turned out to be incurable lung cancer

Co Galway woman Oonagh McArdle (50) went to her GP for tests when she began to feel an odd tingling in her legs. Many months and tests later she got her devastating diagnosis. She talks about her gratitude for a life well-lived, and how she is making the most of the time she has left 

Oonagh McArdle is keen to &ldquo;dispel the myth&rdquo; that lung cancer always affects people who may not live a healthy lifestyle Expand
Oonagh is a member of Galway Bay Cycling Club Expand
Oonagh says she has accepted her illness and is hoping the medication can help her live as long as possible Expand
Oonagh relaxing at home in Galway Expand
Oonagh McArdle loves cycling to maintain her healthy lifestyle Expand
05/07/2021 Case StudyOonagh McArdle who suffers with metastatic lung cancer, pictured at home in Galway city. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Arlene Harris

‘I had just got into the car and put on my seatbelt, when I was hit by a sudden and breathtaking pain in my left arm.”

Oonagh McArdle had always been a healthy, fit, non-smoker so when she began experiencing “strange” symptoms in 2019, she was only mildly concerned, but decided to visit her doctor just in case. Several months and tests later, she received the biggest shock of her life when it was discovered that the strange feeling in her legs and recurring bouts of tiredness were in fact caused by non-small cell lung cancer, which, in her case, is incurable.

“In early 2019, I began to experience some mild and vague symptoms which included an odd tingling sensation in my legs and occasionally feeling more tired than usual,” says the 50-year-old. “I thought I might have had some sort of deficiency, so being someone who is a bit of a problem solver, I decided to get it sorted.

