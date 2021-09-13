| 15.2°C Dublin

‘Jade Goody’s death prompted me to attend cervical screening — and it saved my life’

Ruth O’Mahony of Cork shares her own brush with cancer and why she is making it her mission to encourage others to attend check-ups and screening

Jade Goody, here on her wedding day, saved many lives by speaking out about her cancer battle Expand

Arlene Harris

Every year about 300 people in Ireland will develop cervical cancer, and sadly around 90 will die from the disease. It affects mostly those in the 30 to 50 age bracket and anyone who has ever been sexually active is at risk, despite their sexual orientation.

A new report from the National Screening Service, in which over 450 people who identify as LGBT participated, has found that while the majority have had positive experiences of cervical screening, only about two thirds (66pc) said they attended regular cervical screening. This compares to 80pc attendance by those who are not LGBT.

One of the reasons for lower attendance numbers was that heterosexual questions being asked by healthcare professionals did not accurately reflect the gender identity of participants. And many also had a fear of the test procedure itself.

