'It's never too late to dream big' - Writer Emma Hannigan reveals €100,000 has been raised for breast cancer
A fundraising campaign started by cancer-stricken author Emma Hannigan has reached its goal and raised €100,000 for Breast Cancer Ireland (BCI) in less than two weeks.
The mother-of-two (45) told recently how she has reached the end of her long-running battle with the disease. The author has battled cancer ten times.
After she revealed on her website that her cancer was terminal this time on, she turned her attentions to raising some valuable funds for BCI, which backs pioneering research into the disease.
Today, the author tweeted that €100,000 had now been raised.
“It’s never too late to dream big, keep dreaming,” she told her followers on Twitter.
“Thank you so much, please keep those donations coming in and don't stop until we reach the top #HelpEmmaHelpOthers,” she added.
Thousands of people have been supporting her CURE campaign and have also helped her new book 'Letters to my Daughters' reach the top spot in Ireland, with Dubray Books also donating all profits to BCI.
Ms Hannigan was diagnosed with the BrCa1 gene in 2005, said she's been overwhelmed by the response to her campaign.
Online Editors
