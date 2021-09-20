| 9.8°C Dublin

Infertility after cancer: It’s a lifelong loss that needs to be grieved, just the same as the death of a loved-one

Ten years ago, Anne Nally was 29 weeks pregnant with her first baby when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. After treatment, she struggled with anger and grief as it spelled the end of her fertility. Now she has helped form a new online platform which will aid women as they face their cancer journey

Kathy Donaghy

Anne Nally knows the devastating psychological impact of a gynaecological cancer diagnosis all too well. As a result, she got involved in the development of an online platform (thisisgo.ie) for women facing this type of cancer so nobody else would ever have to go through what she went endured.

Anne was 29 weeks pregnant with her first baby when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. After the birth of her son Colin she had to go for intensive treatment which left her unable to have any more children. Almost a decade later, at the age of 39, Anne knows that if she had been pointed in the right direction of services at the time, it may have resulted in less pain for her and her family.

After the treatment for cancer ended, she was plunged into early menopause which spelled the end of her fertility. This was not the plan. She and husband Johnathan had both wanted two or three children. Anne’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment meant dealing with the devastation of never being able to give Colin (9) a sibling, and feeling the pain of loss as their friends added to their own families.

