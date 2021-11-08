| 9.3°C Dublin

‘I told my family it was a hernia. It’s not easy to tell your loved ones you have cancer’

Matthew Rose-Nel was diagnosed with testicular cancer after he found a lump in February. He shares why he initially chose not to tell his family and girlfriend, why he is speaking out now and how the services of a cancer support group changed everything

Matthew Rose-Nel was diagnosed with stage one seminoma testicular cancer Expand
Matthew with his sister Meaghan, who has chronic kidney disease but is on the mend Expand
Matthew has praised the role of ARC Cancer Support in his recovery Expand
Liadan Hynes Email

‘On the Friday night, getting into bed, I noticed something wasn’t right down there. I checked it and then started Googling what it could be,” Matthew Rose-Nel recalls of the night in February of this year when he found a lump on his right testicle.

It came up that it could be cancer, but I kind of took it with a pinch of salt because normally when you Google anything, that’s what comes up. And you just think that’s not going to happen to you.”

Dublin-based photographer, videographer and environmental biologist Matthew (25) did notice, though, that everything else his symptoms might be would mean excruciating pain, according to the internet.

