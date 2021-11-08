‘I told my family it was a hernia. It’s not easy to tell your loved ones you have cancer’

‘On the Friday night, getting into bed, I noticed something wasn’t right down there. I checked it and then started Googling what it could be,” Matthew Rose-Nel recalls of the night in February of this year when he found a lump on his right testicle.

“It came up that it could be cancer, but I kind of took it with a pinch of salt because normally when you Google anything, that’s what comes up. And you just think that’s not going to happen to you.”

Dublin-based photographer, videographer and environmental biologist Matthew (25) did notice, though, that everything else his symptoms might be would mean excruciating pain, according to the internet.

“I wasn’t sore, so the only thing that was left was cancer. Then it kind of started sinking in.” Matthew made an appointment with D-Doc, attending on the Sunday.

Making the call proved tricky; Matthew was living at his family home during lockdown with his parents and sister. He was determined not to alert them to his concerns until he knew exactly what was going on.

“My family have always been incredibly supportive and we’re very close. But in the last year, there have been things going on that have meant everyone has been put through quite a bit of stress already,” he explains. “I thought it was best to not add to the stress.”

In September last year, the family suffered a scare with Matthew’s father, who has a heart condition. A spasm in the middle of the night, which turned out to be back related, meant they momentarily thought they had lost him, Matthew recalls. And in November 2020, Matthew’s sister Meaghan was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. “It was looking like she’d need a kidney transplant within five years. Siblings are meant to be quite good matches, so we were kind of expecting me to be the donor,” he says.

“When I got the diagnosis, one of the first things I asked was, ‘Will I still be able to donate the kidney?’ They said no. That was a bit of a shock. I think that was one of the hardest things.”

Regarding his own situation, he says: “I wanted to wait until I knew fully what it was, just so I wouldn’t be causing another big scare if it was nothing too major.”

Matthew was sent by D-Doc to hospital. Unsure whether he would be kept in, and for how long, and needing a reason as to why he was leaving the house during Covid-19 restrictions, he decided to tell his family he was going to stay at his girlfriend’s house for a few days. The couple had met in August 2020. “I wasn’t telling her either,” he says. “We weren’t seeing each other in person and I was processing it myself. You never really learn how to tell someone you might have cancer; it’s very uncomfortable. A lot of people have had really bad experiences with cancer and when they hear it they just think of someone dying.”

It transpired that he was only kept in hospital for a few hours. During tests it was suggested one possible explanation was that it might be a hernia, so when he returned home unexpectedly early, this is what he told his family.

“Being able to go home after a couple of hours led to the next awkward situation,” Matthew laughs. “I had told my parents I was going to visit my girlfriend and would be gone for a few days. They were shocked to see me back, and they all assumed something went wrong with the relationship. Then I told them I was actually in hospital, and it was a hernia.”

By this stage he thought it was cancer, but he wasn’t sure, and he reiterates that he did not want to worry his family until he had definite news. Returning to hospital a few days later, he was told it was most likely cancer, but he would have to wait until the end of that week for test results confirming the diagnosis.

“I can’t remember what I did, it just felt like such a long week,” he recalls. “I was trying to not let on that I was worrying about anything, because in their eyes it was a hernia.”

He was out walking the family’s dogs when Matthew received the call. “It was a cold dark night. I stood under a tree. I was glad to have that conversation not being at home, it worked out well. I could ask questions without worrying.”

Things moved almost immediately to logistics; Matthew was told he would need to get a Covid-19 test, more bloods, and then surgery.

“It was quite a large swelling,” he says. “I thought it was quite far on. I wanted to wait until I had all the answers before telling my family. I didn’t want to put them in a worry for a few weeks while we didn’t know what was going on.”

He acknowledges that a cancer diagnosis is a situation in which all control seems to have been taken from you, and being able to protect his family from worry, for a time, did provide a degree of comfort. “It was the one thing that I had control over. I think that was a big part of it.”

He told his family that he was going in for hernia surgery, a tale that was challenged when it was announced that all non-emergency surgeries were being temporarily cancelled. His doctors agreed not to mention the reason for his surgery to his family if they were speaking to them — “that would have been a terrible way for them to find out” — and his parents dropped him off at hospital, collecting him later the same day after his operation.

Almost immediately, his family began to suspect something more than hernia surgery had taken place. His mother came across some forms mentioning cancer, which Matthew quickly snatched out of her hands, and she spoke to her brother, whose experience of hernia surgery sounded nothing like her son’s. And there was the fact that he had to return to the hospital a few days later for more blood tests.

“On the Sunday night, they sat me down, and said, ‘We know that’s not a hernia, is it?’ I then told them and they were incredibly supportive, as I would have expected. They were also concerned as to why I hadn’t told them in the first place. It was nice, once I told them, to have that extra bit of support.”

His relief was clear from the readings of his Fitbit. “You could see that my heart rate was going up and up, and then the night that my family found out, it just dropped hugely.”

A biopsy found that Matthew had stage one seminoma testicular cancer. He spent the next few weeks recovering from surgery, waiting until a month later, when he could see her in person, to tell his girlfriend.

“If it had been normal times, and I was seeing her, I probably would have told her straightway. It was just a very awkward kind of conversation to try to bring up over the phone.

“She was incredibly supportive. She is an occupational therapist, so she works with a lot of patients who have cancer.”

When it came to telling his wider circle, Matthew initially found himself feeling somewhat circumspect. He is self-employed and found the uncertainty of how long he might need to take off work challenging when people were trying to book him for jobs. There is also a reluctance, he explains, to let people know what is going on for fear they might not contact him for work, if only out of concern that he needed rest.

“No, I need the job,” he laughs. “Not getting work would be more stressful. “It’s a weird situation when you’re trying to balance that professional relationship with your personal life. I was trying not to get into too much personal detail with clients.”

So, what inspired him to go from there to talking so openly about his experience? Matthew recalls the anxiety he felt in the early months after his surgery, and a visit to his GP after he became concerned that he had found a swelling on his other testicle.

“He was explaining that it is such a common cancer for men of my age, but that the problem is that guys don’t know about it, or they don’t know that they should check themselves. I realised that it was an important subject to talk about, that it is such a treatable and curable cancer as long as guys know to check themselves regularly. That’s kind of why I decided to talk about it.”

In terms of managing his own anxiety, he has found the services of ARC Cancer Support Services invaluable.

“They’re incredible. I was able to use their counselling service, and they had men’s support groups where I could talk to other men about their cases and understand the similarities in them. For the first six months I wasn’t in a great place, but thankfully, between the support of my family, my girlfriend, and ARC’s services, it was definitely made a lot easier. Now I feel like I am in a quite a good place.”

Four weeks after surgery, Matthew was told he would not need any further treatment. And thankfully, his sister is doing really well now, he says.

“Initially it was looking like she’d need a kidney transplant within five years of finding out.

“She got really good news on the day of my blood tests after my surgery that her situation was improving a lot, her kidneys were actually getting better. She will need a transplant at some stage, but it’s been pushed out a good few years now.”

As for his parents, are they over the fact that he kept so much from them? “We still disagree on that,” Matthew says. “They still think I should have told them straightaway. They’re not angry, but they’re annoyed that I didn’t tell them in the first place,” he adds.

ARC Cancer Support centres provide a range of free psychological, emotional, educational and practical support services to people with cancer and their families. Counselling and acupuncture are available in-person at its drop-in centres, while virtual services include online classes, talks and survivorship programmes. For more information, or to support ARC’s forthcoming Christmas Sparkle Raffle, visit arccancersupport.ie or phone 01 215 0250