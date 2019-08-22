HSE to pay for new treatment for adult patients with life-threatening form of skin cancer

The HSE is to cover a new treatment for adult patients with a serious and life-threatening form of skin cancer.

Metastatic melanoma is responsible for the majority of skin cancer deaths in Ireland.

The five-year survival rate for patients in Ireland with metastatic melanoma at stage 4 is less than 20pc.

The HSE reimbursement means that eligible patients will be able to potentially benefit from the targeted oral combination of encorafenib and binimetinib with immediate effect.

Encorafenib plus binimetinib has been shown to increase median progression-free survival – the length of time without the disease progressing – versus vemurafenib alone (14.9 months vs 7.3 months) Encorafenib plus binimetinib has been shown to increase overall survival versus vemurafenib alone (33.6 months vs 16.9 months)

The HSE’s reimbursement is based on data from the phase-three Columbus trial.

The drugs are made by Pierre Fabre, a major multinational pharmaceutical and cosmetics company.

“This reimbursement is great news for Irish melanoma patients," said Laura McMullin, the company's general manager UK & Ireland.

"We are pleased that the HSE has been able to recognise encorafenib in combination with binimetinib as an efficacious and cost-effective therapy so quickly. We are committed to providing patient access in difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Online Editors