Gay Byrne ends chemotherapy: 'The fight continues and we've a long hard road to go yet'

The 83-year-old RTE veteran was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 and has been undergoing rounds of chemotherapy to combat the illness and revealed his treatment is taking a positive turn.

Writing in his Sunday Independent Living column, he said: "Mind you, I would have to tell you that the mood was considerably lightened by the fact that my doctor, John McCaffrey, had two days previously told me that I didn’t have to have any more chemotherapy for the present. Being told you’re off chemo is rather like being told they’re not going to hang you tomorrow morning after all — a guy has just walked into Store Street and confessed that he dunnit."

Broadcaster Gay Byrne and his wife Kathleen Watkins. Photo: David Conachy

He said he was grateful for to his team of doctors for their care and good wishes from strangers, but emphasised that his fight isn't over yet. "But no matter how awful chemo is, it obviously did its job, and so all the pointers at this stage look good. More than that we cannot, and do not, claim. The fight continues and we’ve a long hard road to go yet," he added.

"But dear God! The relief of escaping chemo!" "And I never got round to saying thank you to all those people who were part of the flood, the inundation, the tsunami of good wishes, prayers, Masses, novenas and hopes expressed when my illness became known. From all corners of the country they came and I was totally overcome. Clearly, I cannot thank you individually, but good wishes expressed are simply prayers in another form, and yes, they do help."

