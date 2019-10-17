Deirdre Reynolds: 'It's my mam's send-off, and not her suffering, that’ll go down in memory'

Partly because she was sick of seeing me going around in wraps and ponchos as paper thin as this page, and partly because she knew that before the year was out, I’d need one.

Naturally, I blew the lot on impractical animal print shoes and bras.

And so it was that I found myself standing in a “funeral coat” borrowed from a far more sensible friend as my mam’s coffin was lowered into the ground on Monday afternoon.

I know it was a funeral coat not because it was warm, black and almost inappropriately glamorous, but because both pockets were stuffed with crumpled tissues, a folded mass leaflet and an expensive red lipstick, which I may or may not still have in my possession.

Don’t worry, that’s as depressing as this week’s column is going to get.

Just this once though, you’ll forgive me for not waxing cynical about the rising cost of fuel, any Breaking Bad sequel or warring WAGs on Instagram (#TeamRooney), and allow me to acknowledge the woman who was cut open by the infamous Dr Neary thirty six years ago to bring me into the world instead.

Over the years, like all fledgling features writers, I’ve written incessantly about cancer: those who’ve got it, those who’ve gotten rid of it and those for whom, unfortunately, it’s been the other way around.

When my own mam casually asked if I was going to write about her illness, however, I knew - in the rhetorical way that only an Irish mammy can deliver - it was a statement rather than a question.

She needn’t have worried. Wheeled out of church by her husband, four children and six grandchildren as a trad band played Pretty Irish Girl from Darby O'Gill and the Little People, it’s her send-off, and not her suffering, that’ll go down in memory.

"When my own mam casually asked if I was going to write about her illness, however, I knew - in the rhetorical way that only an Irish mammy can deliver - it was a statement rather than a question."

Irish funerals are a curious thing, but Irish country funerals are a different beast entirely.

When the roof sprouted flood lighting and a neighbouring field morphed into a car park, complete with black and white traffic cones and a signpost, I wasn’t entirely sure if were preparing to bury our mother, or if Elton John had just announced a third Irish date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Over the course of three days, familiar and unfamiliar faces from all over the country flooded through the front door saying kind and funny things about the real star of the show.

Maybe I should be more concerned about the carbon tax hike, after all, since it took three runs to Navan Soup Kitchen to offload the mountain of sandwiches that was left over.

There were the usual feckin’ eejits, of course, who commented on how skinny she had become or barrelled right past us in the doorway to get to the book of condolence.

Even dead, dressed in a red skirt suit, nails manicured and wafting of Trésor, she looked and smelled better than most of them.

Some years ago, I wrote a piece about the “mother metamorphosis”, or the age at which daughters, in particular, turn into their mothers, and used this photo to prove my point.

Back then, I fretted about going grey, facing the menopause or, worse, becoming a fan of Fair City.

After the past week, I’m not worried I'm like my mother - I’m worried I'm not enough like her.

Growing up the children of blow-ins from the West of Ireland, we didn’t have the boogeyman in our house - we had the banshee.

"When my own mam casually asked if I was going to write about her illness, however, I knew - in the rhetorical way that only an Irish mammy can deliver - it was a statement rather than a question."

One hundred and forty jabs of chemo, ten blasts of radiation and six surgeries later, even the banshee didn’t have the balls to come for my small-but-mighty mother.

In the weeks leading up to her death at home, someone who’d been down this road before asked me if I’d said everything I needed to say to her.

In the end, both she and I exchanged the only three words that matter.

Only this time they weren’t: “Buy a coat”.

Online Editors