Being diagnosed with cancer is far from a pleasant experience, but it is not the automatic death sentence it once was. According to the National Cancer Registry of Ireland, there were approximately 180,000 people living after a diagnosis of invasive cancer — other than non-melanoma skin cancer — at the end of 2017.

This figure is equivalent to 3.8pc of the Irish population and latest figures are likely to reach 200,000. This is positive news for cancer patients and Lorna Coolahan knows how good it feels to go through the rigours of diagnosis and treatment before finally getting the all-clear.

The secondary school teacher went to her GP in 2018 after finding a lump in her breast. She was sent for a mammogram and ultrasound and assured that although some cysts were detected, there didn’t appear to be any cause for concern.

However, she was not convinced and over a year later, she went back to her doctor and asked for further tests to be done. “After the first tests, life carried on as normal but as time went on, I had a niggling feeling that all was not quite as it should be,” says the 40-year-old. “I had developed quite an asymmetry as my left breast was increasing in size and I was experiencing some pain and discomfort particularly upon waking and getting out of bed in the morning.

“Then in October 2019, I noticed two little spots on my pyjama top and realised it was spotting from my left breast. I had a bad feeling about it and called my doctor who referred me to St Vincent’s for a triple assessment. “He wasn’t overly concerned as I had a clear mammogram just 14 months previously but booked another one just to be on the safe side.”

Lorna, who is married to Bill and has three children aged between five and 12, attended the appointment with her mother and says it became apparent very quickly that all was not as it should be. “I had a very strong feeling there was a problem and when I asked the radiologist, she admitted that she was ‘very concerned’ and then performed a number of biopsies,” she recalls.

“At this point I returned to my mam who was in the waiting room and had absolutely no idea what had just occurred. I remember the slightly stunned look on her face when I told her about the biopsies and that I now needed to be seen by the breast surgeon.

“I felt quite bewildered at this point and Mam seemed to grow extra arms as she gathered up our coats and bags, hugged me and put her arm around me as we went to see the surgeon, who was so kind. She understood how frightened I was and left me in no doubt that it was very likely to be cancer without ever actually saying it. I can only imagine that years of experience in dealing with frightened women waiting for the results of biopsies, led her to understand the importance of starting to prepare someone for the news they are about to hear.”

When the results of the biopsies came back, the mother of three was first told that she had ductal carcinoma in situ (when cancer cells are in the milk ducts — a non-invasive cancer) and would need a total mastectomy. But further tests revealed that cancer cells had been found in the sentinel node (the underarm lymph node closest to breast cancer) which changed the diagnosis to invasive breast cancer, and she was told she would now need both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“By this point it was December and I hadn’t told the children as I was so worried that the news would shatter their lovely carefree world,” she says. “But far from damaging their childhood, my cancer journey became our cancer journey as they learned strength and compassion, empathy and kindness. And I have learned that it is OK for my children to see me in a vulnerable position as it is often from a place of vulnerability that true strength and love is built.

“I began my chemo on December 31, 2019 and completed my last cycle on April 30, 2020 — with eight cycles in total. “I was told that I was very positive during my treatment and on the whole, I believe this to be true as I tried to keep myself as busy as possible as it kept me from being anxious. But one day my parents turned up and I was very short with them. Eventually I blurted out all my worries about dying and that my precious children might lose their Mammy.

“My Dad told me that he didn’t believe I was going to die but if that happened, he and my mother would spend the rest of their lives minding Bill and the children. I know that it sounds like a cliché, but it was as if a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Despite the pandemic, the Kildare woman was able to continue with uninterrupted treatment and after undergoing chemotherapy up until April, had a mastectomy and surgery to remove lymph nodes in June of last year, followed by radiotherapy in September and October.

“I have been asked many times what it was like having cancer during Covid, but I don’t know any differently,” she says. “The care I received was faultless and while Covid made no difference to my cancer journey, with regard to physical care, it did in the emotional sense as cancer is a lonely journey.

“And despite the incredible support from my husband and children, my parents, my amazing brothers and their partners and many others too numerous to mention, it was at times a very lonely place. Covid only compounded this as I couldn’t meet friends for a coffee and chat. There were very few ways to distract myself from the reality of my situation — nowhere to go, no reason to put on my wig and some make-up, get dressed up and forget about cancer for a while.

“My husband has a vivid memory of dropping me off at the hospital on the day of my surgery, with my little wheelie case, waving him off as if I was going on holidays. It was very surreal and incredibly difficult. But I’m so grateful for modern technology which enabled me to video call my family from hospital.

"However, being physically vulnerable during a pandemic was horrendous with the constant worry about what would happen if I contracted Covid-19. But I had to learn to deal with my anxiety and had to trust that those around me were taking the utmost care when out and about.”

While the physical side of her treatment was being taken care of, cancer also takes its toll emotionally and Lorna was fortunate to be able to embark on a programme which allowed her to communicate with others in the same situation and receive emotional support.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the Marie Keating Foundation and their Survive and Thrive programme,” she says. “The evening of my first online meeting, I felt very nervous and unsure, but the programme is very well thought out and its success lies in its practicality. The excellent facilitators enable cancer survivors to move forward and indeed thrive.

“When first meeting my fellow survivors, I thought that cancer was the thread weaving our stories together — a thread of pain, fear and uncertainty. But through shared laughter, tears, honesty and support and an understanding that goes beyond words, I now realise that our shared experiences have woven a map to guide us over the cancer mountain.

“If someone had told me in October of 2019 that I was going to be diagnosed with cancer and then a viral pandemic would sweep the globe, it would have seemed too far-fetched to even imagine. Nevertheless, here I am — even in the midst of such seemingly huge obstacles, life carried on and there were many happy moments too — working in my garden, Bill building a tree house for the kids, the birth of my beautiful niece — many happy times. Now I can appreciate the light all the more clearly. And as I turn my face upwards, I can feel the sun’s rays on my face.”

Helen Forristal, director of nursing services at the Marie Keating Foundation, explains the importance of emotional support after cancer treatment. “The Marie Keating Foundation’s Survive and Thrive Programme is a free six-week programme that gives anyone who has come out the other side of cancer treatment, the tools they need to self-manage their onward recovery and connect with others who have gone through a similar journey,” she says.

“The programme is currently being run online to ensure everyone is kept safe during the pandemic and is available for both men and women. During the pandemic, when face-to-face supports are not available and anxiety is heightened, it has never been more important for cancer survivors to understand that support is available for them, free of charge.”

For more information and cancer supports see mariekeating.ie