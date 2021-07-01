| 12.9°C Dublin

‘Breast cancer has shown me that it’s ok for my kids to see me in a vulnerable position – that’s how true strength is built’

Teacher Lorna Coolahan received her diagnosis and treatment in the pandemic. She shares how her journey impacted her family and brought them closer, and how she found support in others going through the disease

Lorna Coolahan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand
Arlene Harris

Being diagnosed with cancer is far from a pleasant experience, but it is not the automatic death sentence it once was. According to the National Cancer Registry of Ireland, there were approximately 180,000 people living after a diagnosis of invasive cancer — other than non-melanoma skin cancer — at the end of 2017.

This figure is equivalent to 3.8pc of the Irish population and latest figures are likely to reach 200,000. This is positive news for cancer patients and Lorna Coolahan knows how good it feels to go through the rigours of diagnosis and treatment before finally getting the all-clear.

The secondary school teacher went to her GP in 2018 after finding a lump in her breast. She was sent for a mammogram and ultrasound and assured that although some cysts were detected, there didn’t appear to be any cause for concern.

