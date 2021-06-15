Life as a recovery coach: ‘Drunk women are portrayed very differently to men – women are shamed more’

“I started drinking when I was 12 or 13 in response to a lot of drama going on in my house. There was a lot going on with mental health and there was a big tragedy that happened too.

Alcohol helped enormously but once I started drinking, I couldn’t stop. I liked it so much that I continued drinking, even the next morning.

I drank at every opportunity and it was all very calculated. Even as a youngster, I knew where to get it and how to get it and how to hide it. You think you’re great when you’re 12 but looking back now, I can see how it accelerated so quickly.

I stopped drinking a couple of months before my 29th birthday. I did something that was beyond my value system; something that I couldn’t live with. That particular incident was enough to make me wake up and realise that I didn’t have a life. My drinking brought me to a point where I wasn’t washing myself. I wasn’t brushing my teeth; I wasn’t brushing my hair. I was wearing the same clothes every day.

When I came around and realised what I had done, there was no going back. It was almost like the veil had been lifted. I reached out and asked for help from my sister, who had been pleading with me for years to get help. She reached out and got support from someone she knew in a 12-step fellowship.

In one of the first meetings I attended, there was a woman who was wearing the most gorgeous light blue jeans, a blazer and a light linen shirt. To me, her clothes were like gold dust.

I remember looking at her and thinking, ‘I want to be like her’. When she started talking, she mentioned how long she had been sober — 20 years. It occurred to me then that I didn’t know anyone who got sober and stayed sober. She was the first person who gave me the indication that long-term sobriety was possible and that image of her clothing was etched in my brain.

I went out and bought myself a similar pair of jeans with my first pay packet. Somewhere along the line, I bought a blazer and then I saved up for a linen shirt! It was like the clothing was a symbol. It created a feeling, and that feeling stayed with me.

My work life took off when I got sober. I started working in the voluntary/community sector and the more sober and educated I got, the more I realised that people like me, who come from working-class areas, are just left to our own devices. There aren’t many resources put in to ensure that people don’t fall into addiction. There isn’t as much effort put in.

I stayed in that line of work for 16 or 17 years and in that time I did a life coaching course, counselling courses and then I did some training with the Recovery Coach Academy in the UK.

A few years ago I set up a profile on Twitter called Recovery Hour. I wanted to start talking more publicly about recovery and normalise it in some way. I intended for it to be a Twitter chat but then, when the pandemic hit, I decided to bring people into a Zoom room because I didn’t want us to lose connection.

I set it up in March 2020 thinking it would only be a two-week thing. It’s still going today, five nights a week.

Recovery Hour is for anyone in recovery from addiction, be it alcohol, drugs, gambling or food, and mental health issues.

Everyone’s routine has been messed up by the pandemic and that is, in and of itself, enough to send people into a complete spin. They don’t know who they are, what they’re doing or what their purpose is in life.

People who never had an issue with drink at all have suddenly found themselves so bored that the normal thing to do is drink. We had one woman in a group recently who genuinely couldn’t understand why having a glass of wine during a Zoom work meeting was an issue. There was a big hullabaloo over it in her workplace and she said, ‘But I’m in my home!’. She just couldn’t make the connection.

In the early days, people came to Recovery Hour Zoom meetings from all over the world. Then, as each country started to open up, more people went back to their face-to-face meetings.

Twice a week, I do a coaching group specifically for women. I’ve found that women struggle to get out to face-to-face meetings because of childcare. Plus, we’ve all had experiences in our lives as women that we only want to discuss with other women.

When I was drunk, things happened to me that I don’t want to talk about in front of men. Most of us would have had an experience like that of some description so the women’s group is a place where you can voice it and not be judged — and that’s priceless.

I think women are shamed more for being drunk. Even in the media, drunk men and women are portrayed very differently. When we see images of drunk women, their legs are usually wide open and we can see her underwear.

Even something as traumatic as being in a drunken state — and being very, very vulnerable — is sexualised. It perpetuates this very unhelpful and unsafe rhetoric about women and alcohol, and this idea of, ‘Sure, she was asking for it’.

Generally speaking, men and women approach their recovery differently. One of the groups we do is a call to prayer and meditation. Inevitably, the men get very analytical. They’ll say, ‘Give me the list of things to do and the instructions and I’ll do that’, whereas the women need the deeper understanding, or the connection back to something else.

Women more easily understand the workings of what happened when they were a child and how that filtered through to the rest of their life. Men are more likely to think, ‘I’m a man now and I’m not in that situation anymore’ so they’re less likely to take on the younger influence.

The women I work with often feel the need to redevelop their identity during the recovery process. It seems women have to go and find that path for themselves, whether it’s going back to education or back to the workplace. They think, ‘Who am I now? Who is this woman on this recovery journey?’ Yet when men stop drinking, they usually stay in their role in work, or within the family.

Relationships are affected different too. Anecdotally speaking, looking at the women I was in recovery with in the early days, not one of their marriages survived their recovery. The dynamic of the relationship changed. Some of them were told things like, ‘I liked you better when you were drinking’. And yet most of the men I knew in recovery, their relationships survived, in some form or fashion.

Then there’s the parenting piece. Women whose children are now adults still talk about the shame and the times when their alcoholism or addiction came before their children. And that’s because there is still a perception in society that women should be perfect and sacrifice everything for their children. And that expectation is a huge burden for any parent to carry.

It just goes to show that we need more women-only support groups. Women have specific needs when it comes to recovery and they need a safe space to talk about their experience.”

See recoveryhour.ie