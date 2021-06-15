| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Life as a recovery coach: ‘Drunk women are portrayed very differently to men – women are shamed more’

Recovering alcoholic Sandra Losty (55) from Dublin started an online support group for people recovering from addiction in March 2020, and says we need more support groups that are for women, by women

Recovery coach Sandra Losty. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Sandra Losty says men and women tend to approach the recovery process differently Expand

Close

Recovery coach Sandra Losty. Photo: Mark Condren

Recovery coach Sandra Losty. Photo: Mark Condren

Sandra Losty says men and women tend to approach the recovery process differently

Sandra Losty says men and women tend to approach the recovery process differently

/

Recovery coach Sandra Losty. Photo: Mark Condren

As told to Katie Byrne

“I started drinking when I was 12 or 13 in response to a lot of drama going on in my house. There was a lot going on with mental health and there was a big tragedy that happened too.

Alcohol helped enormously but once I started drinking, I couldn’t stop. I liked it so much that I continued drinking, even the next morning.

I drank at every opportunity and it was all very calculated. Even as a youngster, I knew where to get it and how to get it and how to hide it. You think you’re great when you’re 12 but looking back now, I can see how it accelerated so quickly.

Privacy