Less stress more happiness

The back-to-school days may be well behind us, but the arrival of September still presents an opportunity for a fresh start. Although we no longer have to worry about timetables and exams, the beginning of a new school year will motivate many of us to climb out of our depressing old rut sand shake things up by learning new skills and establishing new routines.

The back-to-school days may be well behind us, but the arrival of September still presents an opportunity for a fresh start. Although we no longer have to worry about timetables and exams, the beginning of a new school year will motivate many of us to climb out of our depressing old rut sand shake things up by learning new skills and establishing new routines.

For some that will mean a house declutter or a healthy diet overhaul, while for others it will mean signing up for a night-course or joining an exercise class. To assist you in seizing the day - or, well, the month - this September Weekend is bringing you an insightful new series: Be Your Best You.

Today and over the next four weeks, we will provide expert guidance and practical tips that can help you to enhance the quality of your life and spark new passions. From learning to manage stress and discovering how to revitalise important relationships to finding your confidence after 50, we will walk you through the ways to increase your sense of wellbeing in midlife. And there's some more hands-on tasks too, including the steps you can take to better look after your money and the golden rules for effectively organising your time and your home.

Of course, being your best you doesn't have to mean changing who you are or how you live - it can simply involve challenging yourself by learning a new sport or finding a creative outlet. That's why each week we'll also be bringing you a 'how to' guide on taking up a range of new hobbies, coupled with the experiences of people around Ireland who have already embraced these new skills.

Read on and get ready to become the very best version of you…

The nature of 21st-century living means dealing with stress - and that's at any age. Being stressed might be a phrase we bandy around to cover everything from mild panic at being late for an appointment to the real dread of money worries, but chronic stress is itself debilitating.

It is, we are often told, a silent killer and it has particular health ramifications for the older demographic. Many studies link chronic stress to accelerated biological ageing, with an adverse effect on the immune system as well as reducing the body's ability to respond to inflammation, which is associated with increased risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis and cancers. Chronic stress is also linked to impaired cognitive function and problems with memory, and an increased likelihood of developing Alzheimer's, as well as a general dissatisfaction with life. In short, there is no upside to feeling very stressed.

Dr Harry Barry, who has written extensively about mental health and whose latest book, Emotional Resilience, was published this summer, identifies a number of common causes of stress in older adults, including grandparents looking after grandchildren, financial troubles, challenges posed by retirement and illness.

He believes that many people do not recognise that the way they are feeling - while exhibiting common symptoms like fatigue, tension headaches, sleep difficulties and feeling 'wired' the whole time - as being physiological signs caused by stress hormones. "I think people sometimes recognise that it's the situation but other times, they don't put the two together," he says. Even if we do acknowledge that we are experiencing stress, we may not be able to do anything about our circumstances. Leading clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy says that if you are in this position, what you can do is change how you think about the situation, increase your coping mechanism and, most pro-actively of all, increase your resilience in advance of stress.

"In terms of building resistance, it's about how full your battery is before you enter into these stressful events," he says. "Sleep, nutrition and exercise are the cornerstones of resilience. From a psychological point of view; do you have an optimistic mind-set, positive relationships in your life and the capacity to set healthy boundaries?"

Stress might be unavoidable but there are numerous, effective ways in which you can work to relieve the burden on yourself and manage stress on a day-to-day basis.

Get fighting fit

The stress-busting effects of exercise, which reduces the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, and stimulates feel-good endorphins, are well documented. The national guidelines on physical activity for both adults and older adults are the same: at least 30 minutes a day of moderate activity on five days of the week. According to research from Age & Opportunity, the most popular sports for older adults are golf, walking, swimming and cycling. Sue Guildea is the assistant programme manager for Age & Opportunity's Go For Life programme, which runs workshops with members from older people's groups, teaching them a series of exercises, dance routines, games and sports with the goal of those members returning to lead their group. She says that the benefits of exercise for older people trying to manage stress include improving mood. "If somebody has suffered a loss or bereavement in the family, they can become isolated and lack that confidence to get out and about. Joining a walking group or a Go for Life group in their area is definitely brilliant for building up confidence. For those over the age of 60, the emphasis is very much on balance, coordination, aerobic fitness and mobility."

Try a CBT approach

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can provide you with coping skills for problems. Stress can cause anxiety because you can't control things and feel like a failure, whereas CBT can help you live with uncertainty. Stress also causes frustration because the world is not how you'd like it to be, and CBT can teach you to change your thinking and that if the world isn't going to change, you will have to do something to change it. "CBT is great because it clarifies quickly what the issue is and gets you to go and sort it out," says Dr Barry.

Relax in a more meaningful way

Binge-watching boxsets is a common way to switch off but it's not necessarily contributing much to your life. Dr Eddie Murphy outlines two types of relaxers: active and non-active. "If you go on a beach holiday, are you up walking looking at the trinket shops or are you lying on the beach all day? If you can lie on the beach all day, you're one of 80pc of people who can relax using yoga. The other 20pc might need to have a movement relaxation like Tai Chi. Mindfulness is a useful tool in stress management. The best investment for mindfulness is an eight-week programme called MBSR, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction," he advises.

De-stress your diet

Good nutrition is a vital element in your armoury when it comes to dealing with stress. Dublin-based dietitian Orla Walsh says that stress absolutely affects what we choose to eat, with some people losing their appetites and others feeding their stress. "Often when people are stressed, if they're eating more, they will go for foods that are of less nutrient value and are drawn to fats that are high in fat, sugar and salt. The problem with being drawn to these foods is that it doesn't make people feel better. If you have a meal that's high in fat, or salt or sugar, you come away from that meal with low energy, whereas if you eat a healthy meal, you will come away from that meal feeling nourished and have better energy," she says. She asks stressed attendees at her clinic to focus on avoiding long gaps without food to avoid crashes in blood sugar. Another area she looks at is to ensure that they don't spend all day eating, with constant access to food a potential pitfall for anyone who is retired. "Generally speaking, people tend to eat across 15 hours of the day, but it would be more suitable for our bodies to eat in a 10-12 hour window," says Orla. Caffeine is a psychoactive drug and can exacerbate feelings of anxiety but overall, hydration is key. "I'd encourage an increase in fluid intake. Even if you're 2pc dehydrated, your mental acuity, your ability to think, your accuracy of thought and your speed of thought will reduce."

Sleep sounder

According Dr Eddie Murphy, we are a sleep-deprived nation. "If people want to make their first investment in stress management, they need to get enough sleep and leave the technology out of the bedroom," he says. Dr Harry Barry agrees that sleep is critically important, especially for the older age group. "We need eight hours' sleep because we know that even if you go down to six hours, the number of risk factors that go up is incredible," he says. "Your cognitive ability goes down. Your chances of Alzheimer's increases, your chances of becoming more anxious and irritable increase. If we don't sleep well, we don't kill off our cancer cells at night, and we're likely to get cancers. Glucocortisol reduces the natural killer cells that bump off cancer cells." He advises having blackout blinds and properly aired rooms.

Find your passion

If your schedule is less frenetic than it used to be, this is the perfect time to rediscover an old interest that has fallen by the wayside or to take up something new (see page 16). Even better if it's an activity involving other people. "A massive way of reducing stress is to mix with others," says Dr Barry. "I think we need to put a lot of emphasis on the importance of socialisation at this stage, it might be more important for this age group than others."

What to do when you feel overwhelmed

1. Take some time out

If possible, physically remove yourself from the situation and go for a walk.

2. Write it down

Keeping a diary and putting your thoughts down on paper can help give you some perspective.

3. Drink some water

Studies have indicated that increased water consumption can help regulate mood.

4. Talk it out

Call a trusted friend or family member. Even if you don't discuss the cause of your stress with them, the knowledge that you have some level of support can be reassuring.

5. Breathe deeply

A well-known de-stressor, deep breathing will help with anxious feelings and reduce tension.

NEXT WEEK: how to find your confidence over 50

Weekend Magazine