Learn the art of saying NO and watch your stress levels plummet

TV chef Nigella Lawson included saying 'no' as one of her four 'edicts for an easier existence', but it doesn't come easy to everyone. Clinical psychologist and author Dr Malie Coyne outlines how to do it well

Do you have a difficulty with saying 'no'? Yes, me too. Join the club. Saying no is a really big issue for many out there. It can be particularly difficult during uncertain times like when we find ourselves in the middle of a pandemic, as we don't know which way is up, which leads us to sideline our intuition. Add to that a whole lot of judgement out there as to what people should and shouldn't be doing.

If you are a parent, you may have to consider saying no to your child going to a birthday party in light of updated Covid-19 restrictions, which is tough as you don't want to deprive them of fun with friends and you're unsure of the right decision. For others, you may have been asked to do something someone else thinks you should do, be it a colleague, a good friend, or even a stranger, and you're finding it hard to decide and absolutely dread the thought of saying no.

Recently, TV chef Nigella Lawson included saying 'no' as one of her four 'edicts for an easier existence': "If you delay replying because you feel guilty about not giving the response wanted and worried about disappointing people, stop it now. It helps no one, least of all the supplicant who lives in deluded hope. So you must learn, in the words of the late, great Ed Victor, 'to give the second-best answer: a quick no.' Say no without prevarication (lying) or procrastination to prevent becoming mired in anxiety".