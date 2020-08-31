Learn the art of saying NO and watch your stress levels plummet

Do you have a difficulty with saying 'no'? Yes, me too. Join the club. Saying no is a really big issue for many out there. It can be particularly difficult during uncertain times like when we find ourselves in the middle of a pandemic, as we don't know which way is up, which leads us to sideline our intuition. Add to that a whole lot of judgement out there as to what people should and shouldn't be doing.

If you are a parent, you may have to consider saying no to your child going to a birthday party in light of updated Covid-19 restrictions, which is tough as you don't want to deprive them of fun with friends and you're unsure of the right decision. For others, you may have been asked to do something someone else thinks you should do, be it a colleague, a good friend, or even a stranger, and you're finding it hard to decide and absolutely dread the thought of saying no.

Recently, TV chef Nigella Lawson included saying 'no' as one of her four 'edicts for an easier existence': "If you delay replying because you feel guilty about not giving the response wanted and worried about disappointing people, stop it now. It helps no one, least of all the supplicant who lives in deluded hope. So you must learn, in the words of the late, great Ed Victor, 'to give the second-best answer: a quick no.' Say no without prevarication (lying) or procrastination to prevent becoming mired in anxiety".

For some saying no comes easy to them, for others not so much. Saying no means knowing what you want and don't want, awareness of your boundaries, and having the ability to communicate this to another person in an assertive way. Not passive, not aggressive, but somewhere in the middle. Responding with a quick no as Nigella suggests, that's an even harder ask as it assumes that you know what you want quickly and have the confidence to respond without fear of repercussions.

Difficulties in saying no stem from a number of reasons, from a fear of conflict, to not wanting to disappoint or hurt someone, to being pulled by a desire to fit in and be liked by peers. As children we are taught not to go against authority and to do as we are told by our parents, our teachers etc, so perhaps it's not unusual that as adults many of us have difficulties saying no. Is it not an acquired skill?

Another concern that I see in my work time and time again is a tendency to people-please, which is a pattern developed from childhood. We repeat what we learned to survive as children, even if it's no longer serving us well as adults. It may well be unhealthy or toxic, but we are scared of change and feel safer with the familiar. If we weren't soothed adequately as children, we don't have a template for soothing ourselves or awareness of what our needs even are, much less the ability to say no.

One lady I have worked with recounted trying to please everyone to the detriment of her own needs, until she began to recognise this pattern and where it may have originated:

"As a child I spent time, from quite a young age, trying to fix my parents and trying to make them happy. For me that was normal to me and what I thought was my job. What I've realised this year from working with a psychotherapist is that it wasn't my job and that I had spent my whole life feeling like a failure because I never did that properly, I never managed to make them happy. And so everything I have done since in my life is to try to please everyone whilst completely neglecting my own needs. And I would find myself trying to please people I didn't even like and saying yes to everything. Not any more."

Top tips for saying 'no'

⬤ Let go of guilt: Saying no can be tough if you have a tendency to people-please. Turn down the volume on the self-critical thoughts (e.g. "I am a bad person for saying no"), and turn up the volume on the kinder voice within (e.g. "I'm worth it. It's ok to serve my needs"). If you have difficulty finding a kinder voice ask yourself, "What would I say to a good friend in this situation?"

⬤ Start small: Practice saying no more often in mildly tense situations, such as in a shop or with strangers, then gently work your way up to tougher situations.

⬤ Fake it until you make it: Saying no is easier when you express your needs firmly and confidently and use assertive body language. Take a breath to compose yourself. Maintain regular eye contact and a neutral facial expression. Act confident even if you aren't feeling it.

⬤ Seek help: If you feel you have a significant issue with meeting your own needs and saying no, which could stem from childhood or past trauma, I would encourage you to talk to someone you trust or seek professional support.

I leave you with a decision-making tool which has changed the life of author and PhD candidate Brian Pennie: "Will this make the boat go faster?"

This was a mantra used by the Great Britain rowing team in the run-up to the 2000 Sydney Olympics when faced with any decision. The answer to their question determined their decision.

For example, if they were asked to go out for drinks, they asked themselves and decided on 'no' as the drinks would not have made their boat go faster. Taking this mantra, Brian developed a metaphorical boat of his own, which helps him to make decisions based on his values, purpose, and goals. For me, this has been a game-changer in determining what I feel is worth saying yes to.

So next time you're faced with a decision which makes you feel uncomfortable, remember that saying 'no' often means saying 'yes' to yourself and to your worthy needs.

Love in, Love Out, by Dr Malie Coyne, published by Thorsons, is available now all good bookshops at €15.99 or online