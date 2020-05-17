| 11.1°C Dublin

Keep fighting fit: empower yourself with exercise

 

The best thing you can do to keep yourself safe and healthy at this time is to have a regular workout schedule. The benefits are many - for your mood, confidence, posture and most importantly, your health. You will need weights for this workout. Remember to always use weights that are suitable for you. Start with light weights; you can always increase the weight as you go. If you don't have dumbbells at home simply use some bottles of water to a suitable weight.

12-15 reps of Goblet Squat followed by same of Forward Lunge then Mountain Climber. Take a rest for 30 seconds then complete again; rest for a further 30 seconds then last set.

Take a minute recovery here and complete 12-15 reps of the Shoulder Press followed by 15-20 of Weighted Crunch followed by 12-15 ofBent Over Row; take a 30-second rest and then, just as before, complete this set a further two times. Happy exercising!