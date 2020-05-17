Keep fighting fit: empower yourself with exercise

The best thing you can do to keep yourself safe and healthy at this time is to have a regular workout schedule. The benefits are many - for your mood, confidence, posture and most importantly, your health. You will need weights for this workout. Remember to always use weights that are suitable for you. Start with light weights; you can always increase the weight as you go. If you don't have dumbbells at home simply use some bottles of water to a suitable weight.

12-15 reps of Goblet Squat followed by same of Forward Lunge then Mountain Climber. Take a rest for 30 seconds then complete again; rest for a further 30 seconds then last set.

Take a minute recovery here and complete 12-15 reps of the Shoulder Press followed by 15-20 of Weighted Crunch followed by 12-15 ofBent Over Row; take a 30-second rest and then, just as before, complete this set a further two times. Happy exercising!

Weighted crunch with feet up

Weighted Crunch with Feet Up 1 ■ Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet raised holding a kettlebell or dumbell on your chest with both hands. Lift your head and shoulders off the floor in a crunch keeping your legs in the same position.

Weighted Crunch with Feet Up 2. Lower back down to start position and repeat. Look at a rep range between 15-20. Goblet squat ■ Stand upright holding one dumbbell in both hands at chest height with your feet flat, shoulder-width apart.

Goblet squat 1. Then simply lower your body toward the floor, sending your hips back and down and bending your knees.

Goblet squat 2. Push through your heels to return to the start position, keeping your back flat and head up throughout the movement. Forward lunge

Forward Lunge 1. ■ Stand upright with your arms by your sides holding dumbbells in your hands.

Forward Lunge 2. Take a step forward, dropping your back knee to the floor and leaning your torso slightly forward with your weight on your front leg then simply push off your front foot through the heel to return to the start position. Do alternate legs. This is one rep. Shoulder press

Shoulder Press 1. ■ Start by standing up with one foot forward with dumbbells held either side of your head not resting on shoulders and palms facing forward holding dumbbells. Raise the dumbbells up overhead then return to start position.

Shoulder Press 2. Mountain climber

Mountain Climber 1. ■ Start with feet on floor and two hands on the ground.

Mountain Climber 2. Make sure your back is flat with your core engaged. Slowly bring one knee up to the chest then return back to start position and repeat with opposite leg. This is one rep.

Mountain Climber 3. Bent over row

Bent Over Row 1. ■ Start with dumbbells in both hands, knees slightly bent and bent over with back straight. Your palms should be facing into you then simply row the arms up keeping your elbows high and your forearms down then return back to start position.

Bent Over Row 2. Want to work out with me? I will be doing this workout on Instagram @mrsbodybyrne at 10am on Monday morning. You can also see the workout on independent.ie