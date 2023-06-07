Katy Daly: I lost 10 stone – don’t shame people like me for choosing ‘drastic’ weight-loss methods

Katy Daly says bariatric surgery changed her life

Katy DalyUK Independent

“Eat less. Move more”. This is the phrase that rings in my ears every time I see a new weight-loss product hit the market. It’s the well-worn phrase of the judgmental and the ignorant. As if it’s that simple.