Kathleen Agnew — ‘We hope An Tobar Wellness Centre & Social Farm is a 21st-century healing place’

My sister Maggie and I started An Tobar Wellness Centre & Social Farm in 2018. We had been running the place as a nursery and garden centre for over 30 years, and we had a shop, a tea room and we also had a 40-acre farm that has been in our mother’s family for over 300 years. So it wasn’t an option to just pack up and go — our parents still live here — but we decided it was time for a change.

​People had always said how therapeutic it was to visit the gardens and all, and we loved that but we also needed to make a living out of it. The first thing we did was look at social-care farming, which in our case is adults with learning disabilities and some with mental health problems, and we have a contract with Southern Health Social Care Trust to deliver that. So we have an actual working farm and people come out and help alongside the farmer, in this case my sister and me.

One of the things that put us in this direction was Mammy’s health failing. When she started to get dementia, she started going around the garden, picking the flowers, and we saw how it was quite a healing place. We started to see it through her eyes and realised other people could benefit from that, too.

So a commercial space became a community garden and café. We started a social enterprise, non-profit Community Interest Company, so now we’re selling services and experiences instead of products and goods.

Maggie has a degree in horticulture, and she and Daddy set up the garden centre together in 1988. I did a degree in law. I didn’t work in it for very long, and I just wanted to get back on the land. The garden centre was good to us for a long time but then retail changed, everything changed, the world changed. We loved sharing our love of nature, but selling stuff wasn’t really what we got a lot out of.

We had to do a lot of training and safeguarding stuff before we could start the social farming. In that time, we approached local schools and we did a Grow Your Own Picnic programme, bringing in local kids and teaching them to grow their own lunch from start to finish. Maggie trained in eco-therapy and nature immersion, and social therapeutic horticulture. I did some of that training too, and went back to university and did an advanced diploma in social enterprise. It was hectic, juggling the existing business, the new business and minding our mother.

​Four days a week, we have our social-care farming participants and we also work with the different schools. And on Fridays, it’s open house in the community café, where anyone can drop in and have a cup of tea and a chat, and they can put a donation in the box if they want.

All of the work is done with the help of the adults with learning disabilities. This is a rural area and otherwise they might have to go into the city for a daycare centre but instead they’re here, in their own community.

We did the training to open our own forest school, which gets kids working on the land, which we turned over into native woodlands, and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs fully funded 14,000 trees. President Michael D Higgins and his wife came in 2019 and planted the first trees.

We’re a neutral space and that’s very important to us. We welcome all people, all ages, ethnicities, everybody. A huge part of that this year has been Café Amach, which is the LGBT+ café my daughter Hannah Agnew set up. It runs twice weekly, one night for adults and one for teens. Hannah’s just won Young Person of the Year at the Social Enterprise NI Awards.

There is a well on our land, Tobar an Lár, and that’s why we called this An Tobar. We grew up with the stories of it as a grounding place, a healing place. We hope An Tobar is a 21st- century healing place.

​To find out more about the various programmes at An Tobar in Silverbridge, Co Armagh, see antobarcic.com. See memorytreesireland.com for more information on plaques to plant a tree in the An Tobar woodlands, in memory of loved ones gone but not forgotten

In conversation with Sarah Caden