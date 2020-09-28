Just how safe is working out at the gym in a pandemic?

For the country's 500,000-odd fitness club members facing into the first winter of the pandemic with Dublin and Donegal at level three and the rest of the country at an anxious level two, the question To Gym Or Not To Gym is a fraught one. Stay away and forego some of your hard-won fitness, or go and risk potentially picking up the virus?

The fitness industry has introduced extensive mitigation measures to reduce the risk of transmission. These include stringent disinfectant protocols, multiple hand sanitising stations, booking for training sessions, strict social distancing regimes including removing exercise equipment, closing changing areas, erecting physical barriers between and around users and even conducting temperature checks on arrival. At level two, indoor classes are permitted but restricted to six participants, at level three, no classes are permitted.

But how many of these interventions are effective and how many more cosmetic? What risks should be acknowledged and what can be chalked up to pandemic paranoia?

The first question the public should consider when making a decision on going to a gym, says Professor Niall Moyna, of DCU's School of Human Health and Performance, is the level of infection in their own area.

Expand Close Professor Niall Moyna, previously an avid 6.30am gym goer, hasn’t been since March / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Professor Niall Moyna, previously an avid 6.30am gym goer, hasn’t been since March

"If you're in an area where there's a high prevalence, you've got to think is there an increased likelihood of picking it up in your gym, even with disinfectant protocols and social distancing."

Some gyms have taken to scanning members with a thermometer upon entry. However, for this to be effective the individual would need to be both symptomatic and have a high temperature, when many Covid infections are neither.

Indeed, individuals can be at their most infectious before any symptoms present.

"The normal infectious period is, on average, about two days before symptoms appear to about three days after," says Dr Gerald Barry, Assistant Professor of Virology at UCD.

"Now, this is a gradient. So you may be infectious even three days before symptoms and you may be infectious five, six, seven days after symptoms and possibly even longer. The peak time is just before and the day of symptom appearance."

Since entering into any confined space has risks, what should gym users be aware of?

"In any enclosed area there's three things to look out for," says Dr Barry.

"It's surface contact and bringing hands to face, it's close contact with other people and it's aerosol transmission just generally in the room.

"Contact with people seems to be number one. While fomite (surface) transmission has potential, if surfaces are being cleaned down properly with disinfectants then it shouldn't really be an issue."

The third area - aerosolisation - is perhaps the least considered. After all, who walks into a room and wonders whether the air itself could be infectious?

This is what can thwart interventions like plastic screens since the virus can travel over and around them.

First off, what exactly does aerosolisation mean?

"It's aerosol build-up in the air that's linked to an infectious dose or a certain concentration of virus that's required to cause infection," explains Dr Barry.

"If somebody is in a confined space that's infected and they're training vigorously and expelling virus at an increased rate, then viruses can potentially start to build up in the room to a concentration whereby it can become infectious. That infectious dose is dependent on the person and how fit their immune system is.

"There are examples across the world of situations where in a confined area that had recirculating air and poor ventilation, people have been infected even if they were maintaining distance from each other."

Adequate ventilation can mitigate this risk. For smaller gyms that might be keeping doors and windows open, for larger ones, it's a specific kind of air-conditioning.

"The key thing is the kind of system. A recirculating air system is not really refreshing the air at any great rate. It could be potentially building up a concentration of virus if there's somebody infected in the area. You're looking for a system that draws in fresh air all the time, it sucks stale air out of the room and brings in fresh air from outdoors."

When it comes to intensive training and virus risk, there are additional factors to consider.

Acute, intense bouts of training can cause the body to be immunosuppressed for anywhere from 12 up to 24 hours, so during a pandemic we should pay attention to not just where we exercise, but how we exercise and what we do after exercise.

"Exercise is a stress on the body. Every time we do aerobic exercise, whether it's cross-training, cycling, running, we're impacting every single organ system," says Professor Moyna who is also a member of DCU's Centre for Preventative Medicine.

"With the stress on the body it's important to get appropriate recovery and nutrition.

"During recovery after an intense bout of exercise, the number of cells available for immune response may reduce for about 24 hours. This is because some white blood cells may be needed to repair tissue damaged during exercise.

"This is why world-class athletes because of their increased training can pick up opportunistic infection prior to major competitions because they're training too hard," he says. "The cycles of immune suppression can increase their risk of getting an infection."

While Covid poses a far greater risk to some groups more than others, he warns those who feel insusceptible that even an asymptomatic infection can leave a lasting and potentially life-threatening physical legacy.

"I can't over-emphasise this enough - the latent health problems associated with Covid are extremely serious. Scarring on the lungs in some people isn't healing. If you get scarring on the lungs you're going to find breathing more difficult. Sixteen to 20 weeks after the virus some people still have severe fatigue and inflammation of the heart muscle which can lead, in really serious cases, to a heart attack or heart failure."

Professor Moyna says that before Covid he was an avid "6.30am" daily gym-goer but "hasn't walked inside one since March". He continues to exercise at home and emphasises the efficacy of weight-bearing exercises like press-ups and planks. He also encourages people to make walking or cycling part of their daily routine. "Just start with low volume and build it up."

New research shows us how the initial period of lockdown impacted national exercise regimes. And while for some activity was up, for others it was down.

The research, conducted by Dr Cuisle Forde and Dr Emer Barrett at Trinity's Department of Physiotherapy, and Dr Jason Wyse from TCD's School of Computer Science and Statistics, showed that almost 50pc of people increased their level of activity during early lockdown. "There was a lot of motivation in the early stages of the pandemic to stay active for one's health. That came across in our data. People were exercising because they felt it would help them fight the virus were they to contract it - it would give them the best chance," says Dr Cuisle Forde.

But for 29pc, activity decreased.

"Approximately 70pc of those who reported exercising less than usual also reported that their usual means of exercising was not available to them," Dr Forde explains.

"They didn't seem able to find a way around that. While many people were active at home, others who were not able to go outside their homes found it hard to get exercise. So the cocooners, in essence, found it hard to stay active."

During lockdown some clubs enabled remote sessions, which Forde says can help bridge the gap for users.

"A lot of exercise providers were very good at supporting their clients. Trainers were motivating classes to exercise at the same time over Zoom. Technology became very relevant and certainly may be relevant again come the winter."

Certainly, for some people, the inability to go to classes and train in a group will feel like a blow. For them, the gym is not merely a place to exercise, it's a social interaction, a refuge from busy households and a stress reliever.

"The gym is a really important place for fitness, for mental health, it has so many benefits," says Dr Gerald Barry of UCD.

"I'm never going to tell anyone not to go to the gym. But it's like going anywhere - people need to weigh up the risk associated with that. And so, if they're in a vulnerable group that would be particularly adversely affected by the virus, then somewhere like a gym would maybe have a higher risk than, for example, exercising outdoors.

"I think it's personal choice. You have to be aware of the risks associated, like if you go to the pub, go to a restaurant or whatever. You're increasing your risk of infection but you have to find a balance."