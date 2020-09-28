| 10.9°C Dublin

Just how safe is working out at the gym in a pandemic?

For some fitness enthusiasts, the home workouts just don't cut it. While classes are cancelled, gyms remain open for individual training. But how safe is it to work out at the gym while Covid-19 is in the community? Regina Lavelle investigates

Dr Barry Gerald of UCD: The gym is a really important place for fitness and mental health, but you have to be aware of the risks associated, like if you go to the pub or a restaurant. You are increasing your risk of infection but you have to find a balance. Expand
Professor Niall Moyna, previously an avid 6.30am gym goer, hasn&rsquo;t been since March Expand

Professor Niall Moyna, previously an avid 6.30am gym goer, hasn’t been since March

For the country's 500,000-odd fitness club members facing into the first winter of the pandemic with Dublin and Donegal at level three and the rest of the country at an anxious level two, the question To Gym Or Not To Gym is a fraught one. Stay away and forego some of your hard-won fitness, or go and risk potentially picking up the virus?

The fitness industry has introduced extensive mitigation measures to reduce the risk of transmission. These include stringent disinfectant protocols, multiple hand sanitising stations, booking for training sessions, strict social distancing regimes including removing exercise equipment, closing changing areas, erecting physical barriers between and around users and even conducting temperature checks on arrival. At level two, indoor classes are permitted but restricted to six participants, at level three, no classes are permitted.

But how many of these interventions are effective and how many more cosmetic? What risks should be acknowledged and what can be chalked up to pandemic paranoia?