‘I’ve put on a stone in the last year and my lifestyle hasn’t changed’ – the truth about menopause and weight gain

Have I put on weight since yesterday? My jeans that fit last week are now way too snug and my stomach feels like I’ve swallowed a cannon ball. I blame the pizza I had for dinner the previous night, but even then I could only manage half before feeling full. It’s morning now and I’m still not hungry.

Once again, my stomach dictates my sartorial choices for the day, the leggings with lycra which have plenty of stretch and an oversize T-shirt that sort of matches.

Familiar friends over lockdown, they’d been sort of pushed to the back of the wardrobe as life in the outside world gathered pace again. Lately though, it seems no matter what I eat or don’t eat, my clothes are getting tighter and tighter. I’m still exercising. So what’s going on?

Well, it seems I’m not alone. A straw poll among friends and colleagues reveals they’re sharing my difficulties — “I’ve put on a stone in the last year and I’ve changed nothing in my diet” — is a recurring theme.

While the restrictions over lockdown certainly didn’t help, none of us have changed our eating habits drastically. And yet, we’re still gaining weight. We’re all around the same age, late 40s, early 50s, most of us are perimenopausal, and some are in menopause. So, is this what’s causing us to gain weight?

Dr Brenda Moran of The Danu Menopause Clinic in Mallow, Co Cork, says weight gain around the time of the perimenopause and menopause can be multifactorial.

“For the majority of people, they are not doing anything wrong, but unfortunately, due to an age-related reduction in metabolism and basal metabolic rate — which tends to decrease with age irrespective of hormonal changes — people need to work harder to maintain the same weight. This can mean dietary changes if there is scope or increasing exercise,” she adds.

The average woman will gain around 1.5kg every year, for every year of their perimenopause, according to Nigel Denby, menopause specialist dietician and founder of harleystathome.com.

“The total weight gain is around 10kgs or a stone and a half. That’s really significant. That’s a good dress size.” He agrees with Dr Moran’s assessment and says it’s a perfect storm for weight gain. A decrease in muscle tissue which begins from the age of 35, he says, can also contribute.

Evasive action early to prevent it is key, he says. “Muscle tissue is absolutely essential because it sets the metabolic rate and the ratio of fat to lean muscle tissue that you have is what determines your metabolic rate largely, so we’re losing muscle tissue through ageing, your metabolic rate slows down. Women have another disadvantage in that as oestrogen levels begin to fall, the rate at which they lose that muscle tissue increases, it speeds up weight gain. So even if you change nothing in your diet, you will gain weight.”

So, if lack of oestrogen is to blame, does HRT fix this issue? Well no, is the short answer. “You are not going to achieve the pre menopause oestrogen levels, even if you go on HRT, your body is still going to age so whatever you do to control your weight in perimenopause or menopause you are going to need to do it for the rest of your life. That’s where you need to think sustainably and it has to be tailored around the foods you like,” says Denby.

Someone recently suggested cutting carbs to help shift the extra pounds, but Denby is quick to point out that ‘a healthy relationship with eating and exercise — this is about lifestyle change.’

“A lot of the quick fix faddy diets are really not sustainable. Not only is that not going to be helpful now, it really needs to be avoided,” says Denby. “Cutting anything like that will put you at risk later on. There is so much guilt surrounding food and misinformation, the unfortunate thing is that the general eat-well guidelines are not as sexy as keto or intermittent fasting or the South Beach diet but the reality is, they don’t change.

“This midlife weight gain, it doesn’t happen overnight, you do accumulate over time and it is going to take six months to a year to address it, but if you do address it properly you will never have to do it again. Everything that goes into your mouth right now has to have a nutritional value, you’ve got to look after your bones, your heart health, your diet needs to be really well-balanced and nutrient-rich. This is not the time for skimping on vitamins or minerals,” he adds.

But still there must be things we can cut out. There are — but we may not like the answers. “Studies have shown that caffeine, alcohol, foods high in sugar content – can exacerbate menopausal mood symptoms and vasomotor symptom (hot flushes and night sweats) for some people. They have shown that smokers tend to have more severe vasomotor symptoms than non-smokers,” says Dr Moran.

Sometimes though, through no fault of my own (I’d swear) the scales will swing wildly — the jeans that fit yesterday will not close today. That can’t be weight gain, surely? Is this fluid retention?

“The peri/menopause can be a busy time for people in general due to work and family commitments and living in a frenetic fast-paced world with high stress levels. Stress can also be a risk factor for exacerbating gastric symptoms such as bloating which is usually characterised by fluid retention.”

However, she advises that new onset-bloating or new-onset gastrointestinal symptoms should be discussed with a doctor. It has a long list of potential causes, and it should not be assumed that these are just hormonal changes.

Dr Louann Brizendine, author of The Upgrade and founder of UCSF’s Women’s Mood and Hormone Clinic in San Francisco, says having a good relationship with your doctor and reviewing all your symptoms is vital during the transition to menopause.

“If you have fatigue, dry hair and skin and weight gain you may have thyroid deficiency since it is 10 times more common in females. Get all your blood work checked during the transition years as well as your bone density scan.”

But what if you’ve already done all that and you still feel like you’re bloated? Fluid retention can be more common at this time in a woman’s life, agrees Denby. If they’re already on HRT, the progesterone “can make them a bit puffy and a bit fluid retentive, that usually passes”. But he adds there is a mountain of evidence that HRT does not make you fat.

“There is a group of women that do seem to respond with some weight gain. What you might want to do is if you are feeling hugely better on your HRT, you can still lose what you’ve gained. I have never worked with a woman who cannot lose this weight. You need to save about 300 or 400 calories a day for most women. You’re aiming for between a half and two pounds a week. If you’re losing any more, it’s too quick.”

“The other critical thing is a lot of women don’t think about exercise when they’re thinking about weight loss. They think about calorie restriction and even if they do think about exercise it all tends to be aerobic exercise so they’ll go Zumba or running or going to the gym and doing classes… you have got to do some strength exercise.

"It’s non-negotiable and this could be pumping weights in the gym but it absolutely doesn’t need to be — it could be Pilates, it could be using resistance bands, it could be using your own body weight but you are going to have to do that in order to replace the muscle tissue you are using. That’s the bit where you can turn back time.”

And as an added bonus, any form of aerobic exercise can help to reduce perimenopause/menopause symptoms such as hot flushes, mood symptoms, or poor sleep, says Dr Moran.

As well as checking in with our doctors, it’s important to check in with ourselves. No one said it was going to be easy. I can start a diet and motor away quite happily for a couple of weeks but then it all falls apart at a moment of stress or on a long journey where the only edible food at the petrol station is a large slab of chocolate pleading with me to take it home. So, what’s the best way to approach it?

“Do whatever it takes to get yourself on the path. That means the right diet, exercise, sleep, meditation, connection with girlfriends and helpers like exercise coaches and classes and eating programmes that focus on well-being as well as diet. If you have clinical depression or anxiety, tell your doctor and get treatment. Don’t suffer alone. Reach out,” advises Dr Brizendine.

She adds that having a goal to increase your movement each week by using a tracking device and recording what you eat at each meal, starting with a two-week spreadsheet, can give you a good start. Aim for a Mediterranean diet with plenty of protein, which we actually need more of as we get older, she says.

Dr Moran concurs: “Women will often prioritise themselves last. They are busy multitaskers juggling different roles such as work, being CEOs of the family unit, they often have a caring role for children or their parents. Their time is almost never their own.

“But to work at your optimum within all these different roles, it is of utmost priority to prioritise themselves and their health. Never ignore symptoms. Take that time to exercise or join a class. Take that time to plan your food for the week – or delegate it to other interested family members. Learn to say No when required. Take that time for your hobby or passion.”

Nigel Denby says we must be realistic too. “You have to have specific measurable goals. For example ‘now I walk 2,000 steps, I’ll try to walk 5,000’. That’s perfectly realistic. If it’s not something you don’t want to do for the rest of your life, then it’s too hard. You won’t stick to that. It has to be sustainable and tailored to what you already enjoy doing.”

All three experts are agreed. Much like the oxygen mask on the plane women need to put themselves first, for a little while each day, so we can cope with the other stuff that life is preparing to throw at us.