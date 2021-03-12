| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s scary that the majority of people carrying this gene have no idea’ – the potentially deadly disease that counts childhood asthma and eczema among its symptoms

Around 250,000 of Irish people are carriers of the gene causing Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disorder that can affect the lungs, liver and skin and can be deadly if undiagnosed. Dublin man Kevin Colfer and his sisters talk about their experiences with the illness, and why they want to increase awareness

Kevin Colfer says he is very careful in managing his condition. Photo: Mark Condren. Expand

Close

Kevin Colfer says he is very careful in managing his condition. Photo: Mark Condren.

Kevin Colfer says he is very careful in managing his condition. Photo: Mark Condren.

Kevin Colfer says he is very careful in managing his condition. Photo: Mark Condren.

Regina Lavelle

In the age of Covid, is that minor ailment you heard your dad mention late at night actually of one of those dangerous “underlying conditions” you now need to worry about? Alpha-1 is such a condition. And despite 250,000 on the island of Ireland being carriers, most people will never have heard of it and its side effects can still baffle doctors.

During the pandemic, the Alpha-1 Foundation has seen a surge of traffic to their website and a flood of calls to their support line as sufferers’ family members check if they are carriers and whether they need to take extra precautions. Alpha-1 is shorthand for a mutation which prevents the production of a protein designed to shield the lungs from damage. The gene responsible is alpha-1 antitrypsin.

A healthy individual has two functioning copies of this gene, each referred to as M. (A faulty copy is Z.) A “carrier”, with one of each, is an MZ, and an individual with two non-functioning genes is a ZZ. Scientists estimate that around 3,000 people on the island of Ireland have the most serious form of the disorder, but only 300 of these have been diagnosed. Over 250,000 individuals are “carriers’’ and also potentially at risk, but to a lesser degree.

Most Watched

Privacy