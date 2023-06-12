‘It’s hard to believe your voice is going to stop working’: Retired teacher on being diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Former science teacher John Daly (72) from Cabinteely in Dublin has motor neurone disease (MND). After losing the ability to speak last year, he says enforced silence is a lonely place to be

In late spring of 2022, people began to notice a slight slurring of my voice and after visiting my son in Canada, his sister-in-law, who is a neurologist, was instantly on my case — and without telling me directly as she didn’t want to frighten me, she had both my sons put pressure on me to get checked out. I went to my GP, who was immediately on the alert and sent me to see Professor Orla Hardiman at Beaumont Hospital — so I knew motor neurone disease was a possibility, but had hopes that it might be a fixable damage to nerves or vertebrae in my neck.