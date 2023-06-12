‘It’s hard to believe your voice is going to stop working’: Retired teacher on being diagnosed with motor neurone disease
In late spring of 2022, people began to notice a slight slurring of my voice and after visiting my son in Canada, his sister-in-law, who is a neurologist, was instantly on my case — and without telling me directly as she didn’t want to frighten me, she had both my sons put pressure on me to get checked out. I went to my GP, who was immediately on the alert and sent me to see Professor Orla Hardiman at Beaumont Hospital — so I knew motor neurone disease was a possibility, but had hopes that it might be a fixable damage to nerves or vertebrae in my neck.