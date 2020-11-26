‘It’s devastating... cancer doesn’t care who you are’ – Síle Seoige on tragic death of friend

Broadcaster Síle Seoige has said that losing a close friend to cancer this year has made her realise how lucky she was with her own battle against the deadly disease.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 32 and had to undergo surgery to remove her thyroid followed by radioactive iodine treatment and has thankfully been given the all-clear since.

But not everyone is so fortunate and she revealed that a good pal she met at the start of her cancer journey has now passed away.

“I lost someone I knew this year to cancer, a young brilliant woman who

was a mother to a little boy and cancer was what took her in the end and

it’s just devastating,” she told Independent.ie

“She was a lovely woman called Holly Kennedy and we met her at a yoga day years ago. We clicked straight away and she ran a getting through cancer mag called ‘Happy Mag’ and she was doing brilliant.

“She had been diagnosed with cancer at the same age as me, at 32. We had this chat ‘Oh you were 32, I was 32, how are you doing now?’

“We stayed in touch with each other and unfortunately, her cancer returned

very aggressively and she passed away this year. It's just devastating and it’s a sharp reminder to me of how lucky I am and that’s all it was, luck.”

She added: "Cancer doesn’t care who are you are or what you do. Yet we keep hearing about eating well and not doing this that and the other. But we also know about a huge volume of people who live extremely healthy lives but still get cancer. So that’s always something I'm quite sensitive about because cancer doesn’t care if you’re on the greatest green juice diet or eating chips every day. Some people get it, some people don’t.”

The wellness advocate, who has son Cathal (3) with partner Damien Farrell

also paid tribute to the “amazing” work of hospice staff during 2020.

Síle has joined up with St. Francis Hospice and Aviva Ireland to help them fundraise for their Raheny and Blanchardstown facilities with a ‘Tree of Life’ ceremony after a 20ft tree was erected in the southside stadium.

The December 10 ceremony will remember those patients that St Francis Hospice has cared for and those who were lost to Covid-19 over the year. People can donate €6 to sponsor a light on the tree by logging on to www.aviva.ie/tree-of-life

.

Online Editors