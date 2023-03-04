| 6.6°C Dublin

It’s capitalism on ginger shots: Why I’ll never join the TikTok 5am-9am brigade

The TikTok trend of getting up and filming yourself being productive before starting your nine-to-five job is unrealistic, but it’s also an advertiser’s dream

The '5-9 before my 9-5' trend shows people filming themselves getting up at 5am to do tasks before they begin a 9-5 job. Photo: Getty. Expand

Siún Lennon

If your algorithm is anything like mine, there's no doubt you've probably seen the “5-9 before your 9-5” trend on TikTok and Instagram. If it's not, a quick explainer is that it shows people (usually young, usually beautiful, usually rich) filming themselves getting up at 5am to do tasks before they begin a nine-to-five job.

These tasks usually include: making 14 kale smoothies, going on a 10km run, curing the world of infectious diseases. Oddly enough, there's something strangely soothing about watching someone power-hose their magnificent bathroom when you yourself have a stack of dishes in the sink and a laundry basket folding over under its own weight.

