‘It’s a fundamental change to who you are’: How to survive the female mid-life crisis

Mid-life brings hormonal changes, family challenges, career dilemmas and existential angst. But it can also be a time of rebirth and new opportunities

Midlife can be a time for liberation and reinvention. Photo: Stock Expand
Lolo Jones said she was having a 'midlife crisis' after posting pictures of herself in body jewellery and a backless swimsuit Expand
Loretta Dignam says menopause can provide a chance for women to look at what they want to do with the rest of their lives. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Cathy O&rsquo;Connor does not see midlife as a 'crisis', but a time of reflection. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Katie Byrne Email

Three-time Olympian Lolo Jones recently took to Instagram to post a series of stylised swimwear shots.

Wearing a backless swimsuit decorated with body jewellery and a come-hither gaze, she told her followers that she was publishing the “thirst trap” photos because it was her last year in her 30s. “I’m having a midlife crisis,” she wrote in the caption. “Next year, I’ll be wearing mom jeans and driving a mini van.”

The photos were well received by Lolo’s online followers, but they also sparked some questions. Does a woman have to apologise for looking sexy after the age of 35? Can a midlife crisis really arrive at the age of 39? And while we’re on the subject, what’s wrong with mom jeans?

