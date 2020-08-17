'It wasn't as bad as it could have been - our kids were sunburnt too'

Who doesn't love to judge others? Few things tick our boxes like being able to look upon the works and lives of our fellow humans and say, 'Look at the state of that', or, if we're feeling generous, 'Ah sher god help us'. It's part of the lure of TV talent shows - much as we love to see someone's raw talent shine, we also like to see people be really, really bad at something in public. But once you are a parent, few things hit the spot like looking at other people's parenting and thinking, 'Well, they screwed that up, didn't they?'

Obviously you try to balance your judgemental inclinations by thinking maybe the kid and/or parent is having a bad day, or maybe there is something going on that explains the event we were looking so sniffily upon. But there are few moments where you can judge someone else's parenting in as guilt-free a fashion as you can when you spot a sunburnt kid. Of all the basics of parenting, slapping some sunblock on a child is up there with clothing and feeding them. I mean, who could possibly screw that up?

We are still in the early stages of the investigation but it would appear that the blame for the immolation of my son's friend falls squarely in my lap - my miserly approach to groceries extends to vital items like sunscreen, and so it was that when we trotted off beachward, I announced loudly that last year's Factor 50 would be sufficient. Yes we bought it in a toyshop, but it was in a Spanish toyshop, and those folks know their sunscreen. In my defence, I do feel the sea on the day in question was particularly briney and may have washed off the cheap paste we had applied. Also, the sand on our local beach is a little rougher than your typical refined Spanish sand - ie, it was mostly rocks - so perhaps it wasn't entirely my fault? And, in my final attempt to defend myself, I did highlight that it wasn't as bad as it could have been, as all our kids got burned too, so at least it wasn't that we only applied sunscreen to our own and offered the other kid up as a sacrifice to Ra.

Our poor lobster-human hybrid guest took it in good humour despite his obvious discomfort. We kept apologising to the point where he must have been embarrassed, although it would have been hard to tell as he was already bright red. We also broke out the La Roche Posay aftersun, the crème de la crème of aftersuns, and one which is usually only applied to the most refined flesh, ie my wife and literally nobody else in the family.

We eventually managed to get him down from looking like he had Cork GAA kit tattooed all over his body to just being a pink medium rare, and so it was time to argue about who would drop him home. The logic suggested it should be me - the cheap sunscreen was my fault, and I would be less scrutinised as I am male and therefore lack the gene that makes humans capable of caring for other humans. My counter to this was that bringing a child back to their parents after flambéing them on Garryvoe beach was akin to borrowing someone's lawnmower and returning it with an empty tank and dog turds caked to the wheel. I also pointed out that I would probably make things even worse by using awful analogies as I attempted to explain what happened.

So my soft-skinned wife was dispatched, and she duly returned the child, all his clothes ruined by sand, cheap sunblock and incredibly expensive aftersun. The parent was great about it, and very understanding, although her son may well be a winter visitor at our house from now on, like a barnacle goose.

It was an incredibly stupid thing to happen and obviously while I can make light of it, we should have been better prepared. Even when I was young there was an awareness of sun damage and the importance of socially distancing ourselves from the sun. But a lesson learned - judge not lest ye be judged, and everybody's free to wear in-date, non-budget sunscreen.

Irish Independent