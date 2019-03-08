Former RTE newsreader, and alpaca farmer, Aengus MacGrianna, has told of the devastation of losing his mother to cancer when he was just 11 years old.

'It was an extremely tough time' - Former RTE newsreader Aengus MacGrianna on losing his mother to cancer aged 11

MacGrianna, who signed off at RTE last year having accepted a redundancy package, said counselling services with the Irish Cancer Society didn't exist when she died.

“Losing mum to cancer was heart-breaking, especially as she was so young and we were still growing up. It was an extremely tough time."

Aengus, who grew up in Raheny, is a fluent Irish speaker and he got his love for Irish from his mother and father who spoke Irish all the time.

He previously told the Sunday Independent: “My mum was very much into drama, amateur dramatics, that kind of thing. Before she met my dad, she hung out with a lot of Radio Eireann people."

When she died, he said: "The eldest was 17 and the youngest was seven. It was tough, we were all very upset". He added that he was lucky that his maternal grandparents showered them with love and confidence, and that his dad remarried "and normality returned to our lives".

Today, he appealed to businesses to support cancer patients and their families by getting behind the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day on Friday, March 22nd, to ensure as many patients as possible receive the help and support they need this year.

"The Irish Cancer Society’s free counselling sessions for families affected by cancer didn’t exist when I was younger. This support, which is only available because of Daffodil Day donations, could be a lifeline for someone struggling with the impact of a diagnosis."

"Get your workplace involved on March 22 to ensure families like ours can receive free services and get the help they need to cope with a cancer diagnosis. ”

Last year, with the help of Daffodil Day donations, almost 8,000 counselling sessions were provided to help people deal with a cancer diagnosis. This represents an 18% increase in the number of sessions provided in 2016.

CEO of the Irish Cancer Society Averil Power said, “Because more people are getting cancer each year, not everyone is getting the care and support they need. We must do more to ensure we can support every cancer patient. With the help of companies and supporters on Daffodil Day, cancer patients and their families can receive free counselling sessions across the country through our affiliated cancer support centres. To help deliver more care and support locally, and meet increasing demands, we are asking more companies to get involved in Daffodil Day this year.”

Companies can help rally around their customers and staff affected by cancer by hosting a fundraising coffee morning in work or by volunteering to sell daffodils on the day. Boots Ireland, the sponsor of Daffodil Day this year, IS selling daffodils and hosting instore fundraisers at all of its 87 stores.

To get involved register at www.cancer.ie/daffodildayatwork

Online Editors