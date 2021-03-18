| 11.6°C Dublin

‘It took a full year after my Dad's death from Alzheimer’s before I could recall happy memories – the trauma of his final years was overwhelming’

When Jackie Lynam’s beloved father Tommy died from Alzheimer’s disease in July 2008, she struggled to reclaim the joyful memories of a childhood with her sports-mad Dad. She writes about the devastating toll the disease wreaked on her family and the joy of being able to look back fondly on their years together

Jackie Lynam in Phoenix Park Expand
Jackie with her dad at her baby&rsquo;s christening Expand
A young Jackie with her dad when he completed the Dublin Marathon Expand

“Every old man I see reminds me of my father. When he had fallen in love with death”. Patrick Kavanagh’s words are to the forefront of my mind as I’m walking through St Anne’s Park in Raheny, Dublin, one May morning. Although my dad has been dead for over a decade I’m hit by an unexpected wave of sadness after exchanging smiles with an elderly man out walking his dog.

My dad, Tommy, died from Alzheimer’s disease in July 2008. It took me a full year to recall any good memories, and several more years to fully come to terms with his illness and the manner in which he spent the final decade of his life. Whenever I try to describe that period of our family history, ‘traumatic’ is the word that immediately springs to mind. His illness dominated every conversation for years — with my mother Nora and my sister Barbara, and with my husband and our close friends.

Long before there was a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, there were signs that things were amiss. We started to notice that dad seemed distracted during conversations. A holiday in Spain for his 70th birthday was the last overseas trip, as airports and eating out became too stressful for him. There were family occasions where he insisted on leaving early — the noise was overwhelming and he couldn’t hear what people were saying. We put it down to old age and hearing loss.

