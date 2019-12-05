A MOTHER who has stage four cancer has said she is fundraising to have pioneering treatment as she fears otherwise she could die and her young son may not remember her.

'It breaks my heart that my son might not remember me' - mother with stage four cancer fundraising for pioneering treatment

Nicola Hanney (39) has said that she is determined to overcome her diagnosis and see her son Cal Jackson (2) grow up.

Nicola, from Co Dublin, first discovered a lump in her breast in 2016, after various tests, doctors found that she had cancer in both breasts, and that it had spread to her hip, spine, liver, neck, and chest bone.

Despite plans to undergo three different types of chemotherapy, she said doctors expected she had only months to live and were making her as comfortable as possible.

Nicola told Independent.ie: “I said to all my family not to leave me. I was in bed for weeks and weeks, and I just kept waking up and going back to sleep.

“I just didn’t want to wake up because I just kept thinking I was in a bad nightmare,” she said.

After weeks of feeling down, Nicola decided to do everything she could she could to try to beat her prognosis.

“I got up, I researched everything there was to know about cancer. I did everything that was out there, that was my new job,” she said.

Four months later, Nicola returned to her doctor and was told her the cancer had disappeared.

“After four months, all the cancer had disappeared. I did everything that was possible. The doctors kept saying to me they couldn’t believe what they were seeing on the scan.”

Although doctors told her that it was unlikely that she would ever have children because of all the treatments she had undergone, Nicola fell pregnant nine months later.

However five months into her pregnancy, she found a lump on her breast and after consulting with doctors, she later found out the cancer had returned.

“I was in shock, absolutely in shock. The whole pregnancy was going great until five months. I was on the phone to my sister, I’ll never forget it. My hand was drawn up against my breast and I found a lump.

“I went straight into the Beaumont on the Monday and they did tests. I was so scared for the baby, and if the baby was okay. It was hard because I had to go on a lot of heavy medication and I couldn’t even walk to the bathroom without someone helping me.”

Nicola gave birth to her son, Cal Jackson, on June 24 2017.

“I did everything again. I educated myself on everything. I took action and I got through my pregnancy. The Rotunda and Beaumont - everybody was amazing. I had the baby, and he was perfect,” she said.

“I love spending time with him. It breaks my heart that he might never remember me, I’ll only ever be a picture or a story. I want him to know me and remember me.

“I love being a mammy, and I never actually realised how much I’d love it.

“I’ve been fighting since then. Obviously he had to fight to get here, so I have to keep fighting now to stay alive for him. I’m still on the vegan diet, wheat juice, you name it, I’m doing everything in my power.

“Now the cancer has spread and now I know I have to take action. I researched hospitals from everywhere; America, Germany - you name it, everywhere. I found this amazing doctor who has three hospitals in Thailand.”

The three-month treatment Nicola is hoping to have in Thailand will cost €200,000. She has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds.

Nicola also hopes to be a survivor that others who are going through a similar battle can look to for inspiration.

“When I lay in bed for all those weeks, I went to a psychologist in hospital and I told her all I wanted was to meet one person that’s been through this.

“She kept saying there’s not anyone, it’s not doable. Now I can be that one person for someone else, for everybody who is lying in bed that’s just been diagnosed that’s given up a bit already,” she said.

“I don’t want to be a victim, I want to be a survivor. I feel like people are only getting to know the story because I’ve been a bit more open. I can’t enjoy anything, I’m actually in hell. Life is hell.

“But, I always find something to be grateful for going to bed. I love life so much, I don’t want to die. I cherish life every day. Even when I wake up and it’s raining, I feel the sunshine because it’s another day I get to spend with my boy.”

