| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is your dinner music making you overeat?

Recent research has shown that our eating behaviour is not only influenced by hunger or by how much food we have on our plate, but external factors play a part too - like the tempo and volume of the music we choose. Shane Cochrane reports

Pitching the right notes: Music and noise level can affect people's enjoyment of what they eat Expand
Signe Lund Mathiesen Expand

Close

Pitching the right notes: Music and noise level can affect people's enjoyment of what they eat

Pitching the right notes: Music and noise level can affect people's enjoyment of what they eat

Signe Lund Mathiesen

Signe Lund Mathiesen

/

Pitching the right notes: Music and noise level can affect people's enjoyment of what they eat

Shane Cochrane

Why am I so overweight? I've been asking myself this since childhood.

Is it because ­- as my doctor has suggested - I just eat too much, and too many of my meals come from a restaurant that serves their food in a bucket?

Perhaps it's because when I do eat a home-cooked meal, I eat off a plate that's too big? Or that I eat everything on that big plate? Or that I tend to eat everything on that big plate in front of a big TV watching Murder, She Wrote?