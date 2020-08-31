Is your dinner music making you overeat?

Why am I so overweight? I've been asking myself this since childhood.

Is it because ­- as my doctor has suggested - I just eat too much, and too many of my meals come from a restaurant that serves their food in a bucket?

Perhaps it's because when I do eat a home-cooked meal, I eat off a plate that's too big? Or that I eat everything on that big plate? Or that I tend to eat everything on that big plate in front of a big TV watching Murder, She Wrote?

Is it my lack of exercise? Faulty genes, perhaps? Am I just big boned?

Or could I be listening to the wrong kind of music?

This isn't as ridiculous as it might sound. Over the last four decades, scientists have been studying the extraordinary effects that music can have on what we eat and how we eat.

For starters, they found that the ambient music volume in a supermarket or restaurant can influence our food choices there. When researchers at the University of South Florida manipulated the ambient music in a cafeteria, for example, turning the volume up triggered an incredible 20pc increase in the number of customers ordering "unhealthy" meals.

Music volume also influences alcohol consumption. In an experiment by the Université de Bretagne-Sud, researchers manipulated the music volume in two bars on a Saturday night while covertly monitoring the drinking behaviour of a number of customers.

They found that when the music was loud, the customers drank more - considerably more, and in a shorter space of time.

According to Nicholas Guégen, who led the research, there were two possible reasons for this behaviour.

"One, in agreement with previous research on music, food and drink, high sound levels may have caused higher arousal, which led the subjects to drink faster and to order more drinks," he said. "Two, loud music may have had a negative effect on social interaction in the bar, so that patrons drank more because they talked less."

But it's not just the volume that affects our eating - and drinking - behaviour. Music tempo has been found to affect how quickly we eat; while music genre - rock, pop, classical, jazz etc - can influence how much we enjoy the food we're eating.

Even wine choices can be manipulated by the music playing in the wine aisle.

⬤ TEMPO & ARTICULATION

Recently, in an effort to better understand music's influence on eating behaviour, researchers at the University of Aarhus, Denmark, led by Signe Lund Mathiesen, carried out a couple of experiments.

"I have a background in musicology and art history," says Signe, "and on the surface that has nothing to do with food or food science.

"But we had found that, while a lot of the previous studies reported on the effects of music on eating behaviour, they did not pay much attention to the music's features. They didn't really discuss the music in any way.

"I think it's important that when we use music in scientific studies, we discuss the features of the music."

Expand Close Signe Lund Mathiesen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Signe Lund Mathiesen

For these experiments, the team focused on tempo and articulation.

"Much of the literature is reporting on tempo as the main feature of music that can modulate eating behaviours," explains Signe. "And we decided on articulation because it hasn't been explored to any meaningful extent in the literature - especially not within food science."

Tempo, of course, is how quickly a piece of music is played. Articulation refers to how the notes are played in that piece of music: either staccato, where each note is short and played separately from the others; or legato, where the notes are tied together and played smoothly, one after the other, with no breaks.

In the first experiment, the participants were told that they were going to be evaluating five pieces of chocolate while listening to music. They did not know they were going to be timed while they ate the chocolate.

Two versions of the same piece of music were created for the experiment: one slow (45BPM) and legato articulated; the other fast (180BPM) and staccato articulated. After eating the first piece of chocolate in silence, each participant ate two pieces while listening to the slow/legato music and two pieces while listening to the fast/staccato music.

The covert timing revealed that the participants spent significantly more time eating while listening to the slow/legato music.

In the second experiment, four versions of the same piece of music were used: slow and legato; slow and staccato; fast and legato; and fast and staccato. The researchers found that, compared to silence, all of the musical variations led to a longer eating time, with the slow and legato combination providing the best results.

"It may not be the most surprising result," said Singe, "but it's definitely an eye-opener that the eating time significantly increased with just the presence of music."

Signe believes that a couple of factors could be behind the music's effect on eating speed. One of those factors is called the entrainment effect.

"Entrainment means that you align some physiological functions to external stimuli," she explains. "In this case it's the beat. The entrainment effect can be quite strong. You see it a lot in fitness training. Joggers, for example, will design playlists that will give them a better run."

The other factor is distraction. Normally, distractions during meals - such as watching Murder, She Wrote - are frowned upon, but Signe believes that musical distractions warrant a closer look.

"Put it this way," she says, "it's something that we're designing new studies to investigate further."

⬤ SLOWLY & MINDFULLY

Regardless of what's behind the phenomenon, it seems fair to conclude that the team have established that the mere presence of music can slow our eating rate.

But why is a slow eating rate important?

Well, it's important because our bodies can be quite sluggish when it comes to letting us know that we've had enough to eat - quite often we've already eaten too much before we start to feel full.

But by eating slowly - and more mindfully, we give our bodies a chance to get the message to us before we've had a chance to over-indulge. So, theoretically, while you might be eating for longer, you would be eating less.

"Our study alone can't say anything about portion size because it used fixed sample sizes - and we instructed the participants to eat each sample," says Signe. "But the fact that eating time can be manipulated points towards a possible effect on portion size - or at least food intake rate, which may ultimately lead to some modification of portion size."

There are many practical public health applications of this research. For example, music could be created for the sole purpose of manipulating eating behaviour and used alongside other strategies to combat obesity.

And as the researchers suggest in their paper, music could be utilised in school and workplace cafeterias with a view to "encouraging healthier attitudes".

"If the public health sector is interested in more cost-effective drivers of healthier behaviours then an obvious place to begin would be directing attention to how food surroundings are designed," she says. "Music is a cheap way of creating a healthier environment. It requires little infrastructure. If you have speakers, you can do this."

However, all of this - if it happens - will be some time in the future. Fortunately, just about anyone can exploit these musical effects now.

"If people would like to explore eating with music, definitely go for music that's low arousal - something that won't really trigger your heart rate," she explains. "If we think about the entrainment effect, 60 beats per minute corresponds to a resting heart rate.

"And people listen to music around that tempo - such as classical music and piano music - when they want to relax. And we have reason to believe that relaxation is a trigger for a more enjoyable meal experience.

"And again, if we think about mindfulness and savouring, enjoying the meal more could also affect food intake."

According to Signe, it's an area ripe for individual experimentation and creativity.

"Try a bunch of things," she says. "Experiment with playing music - and think about how you would pair different types of food with different types of music. Create your own playlists.

"Even playing music while cooking can be quite rewarding."

And when we're shopping or eating out, Signe advises that we should try to become more aware of our surroundings.

"Pay attention to the sound around you," she says. "If you're out for dinner, really pay attention to the music the restaurant's playing. Ask yourself: how is this affecting my mood? How is this affecting the setting?

"And if people become more aware, they might be able to self-monitor their behaviour more. People are notoriously bad at monitoring their own behaviours. We can't assess how much food we've eaten or how long ago we ate.

"So, becoming more aware of these things might help people to take more active responsibility for their food habits."