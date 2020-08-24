Into the unknown: How to deal with our anxiety as we send our children back to school

When I think about my children's return to school this year, I feel many feelings, as I am sure you do. This year has been a year like no other. 2020, oh my word. Who knew that when we collected our kids from school on that rainy afternoon on Thursday March 12, when things felt eerie to the point of frantic, that they wouldn't be venturing back through those school doors for the guts of six months. It feels like yesterday and yet it feels like forever ago. And what a few months it has been.

I feel a big dollop of Uncertainty, and I hazard a guess that it's a big feeling for you and for your children too. Even now as I write this, the government has announced new Covid-19 restrictions, which once again stirs up that familiar uncomfortable feeling inside of me. Will the kids be able to go back to school? What's that going to look like? Will they be safe? Will they get to be with their friends? Will they be ok without us to protect them?

A parent prone to anxiety herself told me, "My anxiety is through the roof. I'm worried about my child picking up Covid, and how we'll be able to tell the difference between a common cold and the virus. If we need to be tested it means we have to restrict our movements for two weeks, which means my husband won't be able to work and I won't be able to care for my elderly parents. I can't get my head around the fact that no more than six people can meet indoors but large classes of children will be able to congregate. It's very confusing!"

Expand Close Malie with Jessica and Ami. Photo: Andrew Downes Andrew Downes, XPOSURE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Malie with Jessica and Ami. Photo: Andrew Downes

Read More

Sound familiar to you?

For other parents, worries of a different sort emerge. I spoke to a friend and mother-offour about how she's feeling: "For me I'm not at all worried about my children's health. For me it is really about it being a big change again. There was a change in the beginning having them home, but now it feels like a bigger change in having them go back, especially the change in routine, which is always difficult for me. There's definitely separation anxiety on my part. I know it will be really beneficial to them, so I am trying to keep it to myself because I don't want them pick up on it".

Because that's just it, isn't it? Not only are parents grappling with uncertainties and worries and plenty of other feelings at this strange time, many of us worriers are acutely aware of how our feelings impact on how our children feel. No pressure. If you have a tendency towards anxiety, then chances are that your child may be feeling a bit anxious too. Anxiety can be like that, it's pretty contagious. But so is calm.

Anxiety is normal during this time

It may help you and your child to know that anxiety isn't a "bad" emotion or one that warrants banishing to the dungeon. Anxiety is not a sign of anything being wrong with you or of being weak. It's a sign that your strong, healthy brain is doing exactly what it's meant to do to protect you from danger. It's just that sometimes our threat-focused brains can go a bit overboard in trying to protect us, which sets off a chain reaction of nasty feelings in our bodies and a colourful array of doom and gloom thoughts, which can make us lose touch with things that are good for us or which bring us pleasure.

Anxiety, uncertainty, worry, fear, sadness, grief, nerves, or whatever feeling you may be experiencing right now, all of them are normal and you are not alone in feeling them. We have just been through an incredibly hard time over the past few months, having to adjust to something we would have never imagined in our lifetimes. From the home schooling with endless lists of work, to the challenges in "parenting from work", to feeling like you have to parent in a particular way because Instagram says so, to managing your own and your children's big emotions, and now school - it hasn't been easy.

So what I'd like you to do now is to sit with your feelings for a moment, put your hand on your heart, breathe in and out, and bring kindness to yourself and to all you have been through. Although it's been like a roller coaster, you managed it, your love for your children saw you through, and you'll manage time and time again. Sure, it wasn't perfect (I struggled too… a lot!), but our kids don't need perfection.

What I've come to realise is that children need far less than I thought they needed. During the lockdown, my little one told me she's happy we're not 'rushing' around anymore. Children don't need 'busy' all the time and to be carted from one activity to the next. They need a 'good enough' parent who shows them what it means to struggle, to be compassionate towards self, to seek support from others, and to be human. They need someone who values them for the special human being they are right now.

What parts of 'normal' are worth rushing back to?

Which brings me to another big feeling I've been having as school approaches and which is kicking me right in the stomach. Call it nostalgia, sadness, grief, or a longing for being 'frozen in time'. For me and for others, school marks the loss of our family's 'Corona bubble', as captured so well by this parent:

"I also feel a grief and sadness around my children going back to school. At the beginning of lockdown we were grieving for our previous way of life, like our freedom and being able to go everywhere, and now in some ways I feel that we've gone into this weird little bubble, a Corona bubble, and I'll be sad to see that go. I'm apprehensive about how quickly we might just fall back into the same rushed routine."

I am already thinking back to those sunny days during the lockdown where I dusted the cobwebs off my old bicycle and brought my girlies cycling near our house. After climbing up that big hill, what a big treat it was for us to sit in the green together eating our ice creams and chatting. It felt like it was just us in our own little bubble enjoying the simplest things in life and not needing much more. I will treasure those moments forever and I so much hope we can bring some of that into our lives going forward.

Over the past few months, many parents have shared with me how they felt their lives had become way too busy before the pandemic, in that they were rushing around keeping occupied every second of every day. One parent recounted a time pre-Covid, where he struggled to get his child to attend not one but three birthday parties in one day. The family had run themselves ragged trying to make it work, and all for what? It was only when his life slowed down that he reflected: "Was that all worth it? Was it good for us as a family?" He realised that he was operating from the fear of his child losing out in some way and from the reluctance to pause, breathe and just "be" rather than "do" all the time.

And so I leave you with the lyrics of an Abba song 'Slipping Through My Fingers' which a fellow parent listens to every first day of school which seems more poignant this year than ever before:

Sometimes I wish that I could freeze the picture

And save it from the funny tricks of time

Slipping through my fingers all the time

Schoolbag in hand, she leaves home in the early morning

Waving goodbye with an absent-minded smile

I watch her go with a surge of that well-known sadness

And I have to sit down for a while.

Perhaps it may help to do as the song says and sit down with your children before school starts up again. Reflect together on the precious times you had in your family 'Corona bubble' and ask yourselves: "What parts of our bubble do we want to keep as sacred to us?"

I wish you love and light.

Love in, Love Out, by Dr Malie Coyne, published by Thorsons, is available now from Easons and all good bookshops at €15.99 or online

Health & Living