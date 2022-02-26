‘Inspired by athlete Catherina, I always set out with gratitude, joy and a cheery song on my lips’

A few years ago, Irish runner Catherina McKiernan suggested I should consider walking with purpose as my new exercise of choice, as my life-long devotion to distance running was in its winding-down phase. I dismissed her suggestion at first and decided to keep grinding on with my running, which had lost a lot of the sweet flow I had so much enjoyed for many years.

I will always be glad I eventually listened to Catherina’s advice. Being out and about is a daily joy and engenders a deep sense of gratitude at still being able to complete a brisk walk, which has already this year extended beyond a daily hour in the park.

I get to walk twice most days, and I keep in mind the words of motivational speaker Gerry Duffy when I recall I never have to walk – I get to walk. I also keep in mind an old proverb that says “Hasten slowly”.

There is a temptation to try to do too much too soon when you begin a fitness walking routine. I stick with what the late Noel Carroll used to advise on running: “A little a lot is much better than a lot a little.”

It is so easy to put off the day when you decide to embark on what can become a life-changing fitness plan. Putting on your walking shoes and going out the front door is really the only obstacle. I have never felt sorry for having gone walking, but I have not felt at all good about skipping the odd walk for some silly reason that brought me no benefit.

Many of us arrive at our middle years unprepared for the reality of advancing age and receding rewards. My good friend, the late Dr George Sheehan, one of the original fitness gurus in the United States, wrote about this, and I often quote him.

“Most experts suggest that as we age we make a new start in a new career, develop new interests,” George said. “I say begin at the beginning. Begin with the body. The body mirrors the soul and the mind, and it is much more accessible than either. Become proficient at listening to your body and you will eventually hear from your totality – the complex, unique person you are.

“I did it that way when at age 45 I began to again walk and later run. And in that hour a day of perfecting my body, I began to find out who I was. I discovered my body is a marvellous thing and learned that any ordinary human can move in ways that have excited painters and sculptors since time began.”

George’s words have an even truer ring for me today than when I first read them a few decades ago.

I walk with purpose and a deep sense of gratitude, and I find that is enough to keep me motivated. “Purpose” and “gratitude” are two very empowering words. They are words that can help you kick-start a brand new walking plan or enhance and build on your regular walking routine.

I have a few walking targets for this new year, including a walk from Inniskeen in Monaghan to Dublin, re-tracing the footsteps of the poet Patrick Kavanagh. I also want to walk from Dublin to my hometown of Ballyhaunis; I have already completed the walk (12 days) from Ballyhaunis to Dublin, and my plan is to complete the walk in reverse and arrive in early May to celebrate Come Home To Mayo month.

I can recommend the idea of setting yourself walking targets during the year. My walk from Ballyhaunis to Dublin three years ago brought me full-circle, back to the Old Coombe Hospital where I was born prematurely on June 1, 1951.

I was not expected to survive and was baptised in Dublin before my mother took me home on the train. But I did survive, and when I was about to set out on my Gratitude Road walk, I took the train from Heuston Station to my home town. On that journey I thought a lot about the privilege of still being able to walk back to Dublin with purpose, joy and gratitude while also raising funds for the Friends Of the Coombe charity.

These days when out walking, I often find myself singing a few lines of the Ewan MacColl song, The Joy Of Living: “Years pass by and they’re gone with the speed of birds in flight/Our lives like the verse of a song heard in the mountains.”

I have established a little group of like-minded walkers on Gratitude Road. To join us, just email frankgreally@gmail.com and put “Gratitude Road” as the subject. You will receive a monthly newsletter and an invitation to join me for a few special walks on Gratitude Road, walks that will include sprinklings of poetry, song and story – a celebration of The Joy Of Living.