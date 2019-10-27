Inside the €12m exclusive health spa that hand-picks its members

You can't join online - you will need to be "hand-picked" for one of the limited memberships in this private club.

Chosen members can look forward to having their gym clothes washed, pressed and in their locker in time for their next workout.

A personal hairdresser will be on hand in members' own private changing rooms for a blow dry, and on-the-run protein bars will be replaced by gourmet food served up by an executive chef who will be there to create nutrition-plan dishes with a pan-Asian influence.

How it will look from outside

The €12m ultra-elite club is the brainchild of multi-millionaire property developers, the Comer brothers, who are keen to take health-club membership to the next level - in line with outlets found in London, New York and Dubai.

Opening in January 2020, Eden One will boast a panoramic sauna, a ribbon fire splitting the heated swimming pools and an "earth room" filled with Himalayan salt.

The treatment rooms will have 99.9pc oxygen pumped into the air to leave customers feeling fresh for their next appointment.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, general manager David Howard said: "You can't join online but we welcome anyone to come and find us.

"If someone wants to become a member, we can schedule a face-to-face meeting and we can see if we are the right fit for them."

The well-heeled gym bunnies will also have access to a chic rooftop terrace where they can network with high-powered members as well as attend social events and outdoor yoga classes.

The gourmet food on offer

Other features include an outdoor heated spa garden, a cascading waterfall, a snow room and a glass sauna with aufguss rituals.

A cocktail waiter will also serve those who feel they have trained enough for a hard-earned treat.

