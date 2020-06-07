'I'm waiting on surgery & the pain is constant, I feel abandoned'

For Mary Carroll from Dublin city, Covid-19 has made the chronic pain she lives with even worse and cut her off from the lifeline of seeing friends who live more than 5km away. Even the daily reprieve of being able to get out of the house for a walk has been taken away from her. The pain she's suffering as she awaits knee replacement surgery is getting much worse and walking is now only possible with a crutch.

Mary, who works in the IT sector and has been on sick leave for some time, had to have a kidney removed as a result of a congenital condition in 2011. But she was left with chronic pain as a result of the surgery. Unable to take pain killers, she goes for a hospital procedure called pulsed radiofrequency every three months.

However, since the onset of Covid-19 and the cancellation of surgeries and treatments, Mary has not been able to avail of the treatment which is the only thing that helps her manage the pain.

Three years ago a simple fall caused damage to her knee. Last year she was told that a knee replacement was the only solution. Mary explains that she was waiting on a date for the surgery when lockdown arrived and everything stopped almost overnight.

"Nothing's happening. It's very depressing. I had lost a lot of weight in preparation for the operation and I was feeling good. With lockdown I feel I've put a good bit of weight back on again. That's making my knee worse and I know it will make the recovery harder. It's like being caught in a vicious circle," says Mary, who's in her fifties.

Since Easter Monday Mary has been using a crutch to get about. She is grateful that there are some local shops near her so she doesn't have to go too far.

But the daily impact of being cut off from friends and family - despite keeping in contact with Zoom - is also taking its toll.

"Regarding the pain, I feel totally abandoned. There's nowhere to go. It's like being in limbo. The GP can't do anything and surgeons aren't doing anything. It's not just me - there's a hell of a lot of people in the same boat," says Mary.

"People's conditions are getting worse during all of this. I understand it was the right decision at the beginning but people are being left in very dark positions," she says.

"I'm a fairly upbeat person but sometimes when you're suffering so much you can't take on anything else. Last week I got a steroid injection in my knee and I just wanted to scream to someone to do something," she says.

Being unable to go far and not being able to swim regularly - something she did pre-lockdown - as the pools remain closed is affecting her quality of sleep and her mood. More than anything she feels that it's dangerous to leave people in these kinds of situations. "It's like having a feeling of uselessness. Walking is my thing. I would have walked 10k a day easily. Now I'm just useless and it's not doing anything for my mind. I feel guilty that I can't do it. I'm not able for it anymore. I'd be tempted to just go to A&E and say 'do something' with it," she says of the pain in her knee.

Mary says that while the numbers of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 are horrific, there are other numbers which will go up as people die of conditions they weren't able to get treatment for.

In Abbeydorney in Co Kerry, traffic warden Noel Heaslip (60) is back at work after recovering from cancer. He counts himself as very lucky that the cancer was found in the first place but is anxious because the three-monthly check-up has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Noel, who lives with his wife Helen, was rushed to Kerry University Hospital last year with a suspected heart attack. His heart was fine but while he was in hospital doctors discovered polyps on his bladder.

Further investigations revealed that cancer was present, something Noel says took him by surprise as he had absolutely no symptoms. He had surgery to have it removed and was off work while he recovered. His doctor explained to him that he would need to have check-ups every three months to make sure it had not returned.

Noel's last check-up was in February. He was scheduled to have another on May 12 but was informed that this would now be pushed out until August.

"That's no good to me. I'm left in limbo. The cancer could come back - I was told to keep an eye on it," says Noel.

"While they've suppressed the Covid-19 now, what happens if it goes back up again? Where am I going to be? I'm sure I'm not the only one in this boat," he says.

"All procedures are cancelled - that's what's worrying me. Mine is classed as a procedure as it's done under local anaesthetic. I felt confident when I was going back every three months but pushing it out till August, where does this leave me?" he asks.

What's most worrying for him is that he didn't feel a thing even though he had cancer. "I had no symptoms. It was caught in time," he says.

Lorraine Ferris who lives in Drogheda and works for a property rental company in Dundalk, had breast cancer in 2011 and underwent a double mastectomy. Lorraine (53) lost her sister Celine - older than her by two years - to breast cancer when she was only 36 and Lorraine opted for a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery after she was diagnosed. In 2014 it was recommended that she have a hysterectomy.

However, she explains that she's been suffering with pain at the site of the surgery and has a constant niggling fear that the cancer could be back.

"I don't understand how they can stop all the normal screenings. It's crazy," she says.

"Go to your GP or go to A&E, that's the advice. But what's the point? I just don't understand how all these screenings are cancelled. This is niggling away in my brain, 'what if'. I'm not going to know for months and months," she says.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power has warned how crucial it is that Covid-19 does not negatively impact cancer outcomes now and into the future.

"The health service must be restarted and reorganised as we move into the next phases of this pandemic, and as we do this it is absolutely vital that cancer services are prioritised. Unless normal patterns of cancer diagnosis and treatment return soon there is a serious risk that delayed diagnoses and treatment backlogs will lead to a second wave of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland," she said.

Calls to the Irish Cancer Society's Support Line have increased 60pc since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to Aileen McHale, Cancer Information Services Manager, people at every stage of the cancer journey are continuing to contact the support line.

"The top five most common reasons for people reaching out to us are emotional support, questions about treatments - such as side effects to expect, coronavirus questions - such as how to best protect themselves, symptom management and questions about hospitals and community supports," she says.

"We are also receiving calls from people who are concerned about changes to their treatment plans or delays to planned surgery. We encourage everyone to keep the lines of communication open with their oncology team.

"Around 10pc of our calls are from people who wish to discuss a sign or a symptom they are concerned about but haven't yet sought medical attention for - this is higher than it was pre-Covid. We are encouraging anyone who calls to contact their GP for investigation," says Aileen.

According to the HSE, there is now a need to scale back up acute and community services that were paused or scaled down. In a statement to the Irish Independent the HSE said it has established a Service Continuity in a COVID Environment Oversight Group chaired by the Chief Clinical Officer and the Chief Operations Officer. A framework to scale back up services is being developed and will be finalised in the coming week.

"Capacity across the health services will be continuously monitored because we must work through this on the basis that COVID-19 is still with us and we have to protect against any further surge. It will be phased and it will be clinically prioritised and guided by the public health measures," the statement said.

The key elements of the framework will include acute hospital systems, community services, social care services, national cancer services and national screening services.