'I'm waiting on surgery & the pain is constant, I feel abandoned'

The pandemic has left many people living with fear and anxiety about existing conditions, postponed treatments and the lack of clarity about when they will be able to get proper care, writes Kathy Donaghy

Mary Carroll who is waiting for a knee replacement. Pic: Mark Condren Expand

Mary Carroll who is waiting for a knee replacement. Pic: Mark Condren

For Mary Carroll from Dublin city, Covid-19 has made the chronic pain she lives with even worse and cut her off from the lifeline of seeing friends who live more than 5km away. Even the daily reprieve of being able to get out of the house for a walk has been taken away from her. The pain she's suffering as she awaits knee replacement surgery is getting much worse and walking is now only possible with a crutch.

Mary, who works in the IT sector and has been on sick leave for some time, had to have a kidney removed as a result of a congenital condition in 2011. But she was left with chronic pain as a result of the surgery. Unable to take pain killers, she goes for a hospital procedure called pulsed radiofrequency every three months.

However, since the onset of Covid-19 and the cancellation of surgeries and treatments, Mary has not been able to avail of the treatment which is the only thing that helps her manage the pain.