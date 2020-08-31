| 9.9°C Dublin

'I'm separated and would like to try same-sex dating. Will it damage my children'

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Tinder (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

Allison Keating

Q I am 45 and recently separated from my husband. There was no third party involved in the break-up and we have three children together ranging from six to 17.

Recently I joined Tinder and would like to meet someone else. The thing is I would also like to try dating women, but I am terrified that it might adversely affect my children, particularly my teenager. What do you think? Should I try it or should I put my kids first?

A Thanks for writing in with this question as it is more common than you may know. As you have closed one door, the opportunity to explore your sexual identity is opening. How are you feeling about this? Has this been something you have been curious about before? Was it present before you got married or is this new?