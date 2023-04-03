‘I’m running through my perimenopause’

Louise Kearney is a lifelong runner and found solace in the sport through grief, loss and now, perimenopause. She shares why she is looking forward to this year’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon

Louise Kearney turns 53 the day after this year’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. It is the first time she will run the event in years — she first ran the Mini Marathon in the mid-nineties — having at one time taken part annually. Her running career began in school, when she was a cross country runner.

“Running is my thing,” Louise, who works in aviation as a cabin manager, but is also a life coach, with her own wellness business, says. “I did cross country in school. What I loved about it was challenging myself, and also it was my time to be in my own head I suppose. I was always setting myself goals, always trying to prove something.

Of the appeal of running as an adult, she says; “It gave me the capacity to be outdoors. Aviation is busy, indoors. It’s also a lifestyle where you need to be fit and healthy.”

In the early noughties, Louise joined Sportsworld Running Club. “They’re incredible, what an amazing community. They encourage but don’t judge if you can’t make it. They tap into your ability, your potential. They understand that I’m busy with a family, and if I can’t make it, I am still always welcome.”

Joining the club encouraged Louise to push herself.

“I could hear the other members setting their own targets and the marathon was on the way and I thought, ‘my god, no better way’. She decided to run the New York marathon, and to take her parents, who had not travelled much, with her for the experience. But tragically, that same year, 2003, her father died of a heart attack.

“I didn’t run that year. That sent me into a spiral of grief.” There followed a difficult few years, with Louise experiencing two miscarriages in the year after her father’s death. “The thing that would have got me out of that was the running. Running is so powerful to put you back into that space, of visualising how you’d like to see your life play out, per se.”

As a distance runner who now has over 25 marathons under her belt, Louise has used the shorter 10k distance to help her increase her speed.

“I’m always trying to push it with times, to up it. Because I was a distance runner, speed was a big thing for me. So with the mini marathon, it was my goal to complete, and be continuous with speed. I went from participating to competing.”

“You really can express your potential on that day,” she adds. “You’re like, ‘ok, wow, I can do this. Something I could never have done’, because I’ve always been a distance runner.”

She also loves the camaraderie of the day. “It doesn’t really matter what pace you’re going at, it’s to get out there as a woman and give yourself the time. The amount of time you give to so many people, and how many women give that little bit of time to themselves?” says Louise, who is a mother of three, 17-year-old twin boys, and a 14-year-old daughter.

In more recent years, Louise has struggled with her running. “Especially of late, with perimenopause and hormone changes, my body shape has changed; I talked myself out of running for some time.” She puts it down to perimenopause. “I didn’t respect my energies. I just kept pushing when really I should have sat. When I did sit and accept I should be celebrate my body changing, rather than becoming a victim of it, there was a change for me.”

Now, she tries not to judge the distance she runs, but rather focus on just getting out, and respecting what her energy levels might be on any given day. “I have accepted that I’m not 30 anymore. I’m not to feel guilty if I’m not at the side-line (of kids sport) because I need to run. I found myself thinking I’ll never get these years back with the children, so I was very consumed with the children.”

This year, she is back doing the Mini Marathon for the first time in several years, and her goal is to run the whole thing, rather than a “hybrid” approach of running and walking. Changing the story she was telling herself has been the most impactful alteration to her approach.

“I’ve booked for the marathon this year. I’m going to start with the mini marathon. And that’s the goal that I want to achieve; run the Mini Marathon without stopping.

The 2023 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon takes place in Dublin on Bank Holiday Sunday 4th June at 12.30pm. Follow Louise’s progress on independent.ie Enter today at vhiwomensminimarathon.ie