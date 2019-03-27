A raw vegan blogger has apologised to her 1.3 million fans after she was caught on camera eating fish.

A raw vegan blogger has apologised to her 1.3 million fans after she was caught on camera eating fish.

'I'm really, really sorry' - Vegan YouTube star captured eating fish on camera apologises to her fans

Yovanda Mendoza Ayres, aka Rawvana, was recorded eating seafood in a video posted by another vlogger a couple of weeks ago.

She adapted the raw vegan diet six years ago and claimed she experienced good results - she was sleeping and feeling and looking better, her skin cleared - which inspired her to blog about her veganism and become a health coach.

However, she told her followers in a video earlier this month that after a raft of health issues over the last few years - anemia, low thyroid levels, digestive issues, small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), and sparse or irregular periods - she felt she had to start eating animal products again.

She told her followers: I'm really, really sorry about the way that the news was communicated to you, how you got to find out. I know that so many of you trust me, you listen to me, and you probably feel deceived and lied to, and you're in your whole right to feel that, and for that I ask for forgiveness... I was not planning on hiding this from you, I was planning on telling you but on my terms."

"I'm still in the process of admitting and accepting to myself the changes that I've had to make in my diet because of health reasons."

She said she still stands by veganism and was able to overcome alcoholism and an addiction to cigarettes when she found the lifestyle.

But she said: "I was vegan - completely vegan - for over six years, and it's been two months since I started incorporating eggs and fish into my diet."

"I started opening up to the possibilty of adding some animal product into my diet... for so long I saw this animal food as something that is basically toxic for my body."

"To see it as something that could heal me was really hard - it still is - for me to accept and admit."

She added: "I am a woman and I want to bring a baby into this world. I want to have a family. If I'm not good then how can I expect to bring a child into this world."

Online Editors