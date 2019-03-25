"Euphoria" is the exact word to describe losing 100 pounds in one year, according to Limerick chef Trisha Lewis.

'I'm losing weight, but I'm never going to lose flavour' - Meet the young chef who lost 100 pounds in just one year

Logging onto Instagram last March with a 30th birthday looming, Trisha began her "open diary" with a weight of 26 stone.

Her goal was to lose over seven stone in just 12 months and use her social media profile 'Trisha's Transformation' as a tool to "keep her on the right track".

Now, 100 Instagram posts, some 50,000 followers and a whopping amount of weight loss later, Trisha says; "I'm just really happy. It's liberating.

"My mindset is so positive. I'm excited about the next morning before I go to sleep each night. It's like Christmas Eve every night.

"I know it sounds childish, but that's the truth."

Chef Trisha Lewis, who lost 100 pounds in just one year pictured in Cork city. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Trisha's end goal is to lose 13 stone and one pound, just over half her initial body weight.

As head chef with the renowned Jacobs on the Mall in Cork, Trisha has always loved food and she was determined not to let that change. Her Instagram feed is dotted with colourful images of stuffed roasted red peppers, meatball and butterbean tomato stew and chicken cous cous with beetroot and feta cheese.

"The main thing I said to my family is I'm losing weight, but I'm never going to lose flavour," she told Independent.ie.

"No way, flavour is imprinted in my brain. That's why I don't think those diets work for me, why can't you throw the broccoli on with some cheese and sacrifice a few calories for taste?

"If your diet is boring you will crave cheat days. Recipes don't need to cost the world to be healthy either, " she added.

Trisha dismissed a gastric bypass she had previously booked and said her weight loss mantra was to move more and put more structure on her eating habits.

Chef Trisha Lewis, who lost 100 pounds in just one year pictured in Cork city. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

"I'm working the very same hours I've always had, but I'm using my mornings a lot better," she said.

"I now have breakfast and organise my food for the day. I hit the gym and utilise those hours before work, which I didn't do before.

"Before, I would have stayed in bed until one o'clock. I would have stopped at a garage on the way to work and picked up a roll or a wrap. I didn't have any structure or rhythm to my day."

She continued; "It's amazing now. I'm burning more energy but I have more energy.

"I sleep better now too."

Trisha credits her sister with the quirky idea to mark each milestone with a photograph of her posing with her weight loss equivalent in pounds of butter.

"I remember I told her I'd lost three pounds and she was delighted. She said; 'you know that's three pounds of butter? Why don't you do a photo of what those pounds look like?'

"It is amazing to see it. And what's funny now is I've lost so much weight I can't physically carry all that butter to the table for the photograph, I have to do two runs. How did I ever carry all that weight on me?"

Trisha said she "doesn't really have a story" about how her weight crept up or being bullied at school, saying; "I had a great life. I was spoilt rotten. My mam cooked us all healthy dinners.

"But I do remember running up to my nana's house and having another dinner there and not telling mam about it. So there was a lot of secret eating.

"I think I was eight or nine when I first heard the word 'fat' thrown at me. I never would have believed it. I had eight sisters at home and they never used that word.

"I was very lucky at school. I was great craic and nobody ever really called me fat, I would have just got all my army of friends after them.

"But I went to 14, 15, 16 stone. In college I went from 16 to 20 stone. And then after college, I went from 20 stone to 26 stone as quick as hell. I had stopped drinking alcohol and I wasn't eating in McDonald's everyday or anything, I was just dormant."

The young chef's "driving force" is her mother and sisters and, while most people's weight-loss 'trigger' moments are a photograph of themselves at a wedding or on a holiday, family-focused Trisha's was seeing her sister's baby scan.

"My motivation is my family. I never had to act around them. I had obviously just given up.

"I'd wake up in the morning and the first thing that would come into my head would be, 'oh no'.

"My mam and sisters are phenomenal. They're crazy fanatical about me. But they were suffering and they'd see me struggling," she continued.

"When I finally told them I was going to lose weight and change my life they all told me they'd lost sleep over me.

"My trigger moment was when I saw my sister's pregnancy scan. I remember looking at the scan with her in the hospital and it was so beautiful and I was so lucky, but it hit me like a ton of bricks.

"I thought I'm not going to see that baby grow up. We went out to the waiting room and I was crying and panicking, and we were all crying.

"The nurses were probably thinking, 'oh my god, what is wrong with those people'.

"My sister told me she couldn't sleep worrying about me and she said she was so scared about me."

Trisha said she continued to "bury her head in the sand", but received a text from her sister a couple of weeks later.

"It read, 'it's the first Monday of February... is there any way you can make this month your month?'

"She pleaded with me to try. The baby was due in June and I then made a promise to the bump that I would be there.

"I'm so happy that I'm out of that place, I'm now 18 stone. I know I've broken the back off it."

And there's no chance of failing now, with almost 50,000 people watching her progress online.

"I've an army now [on Instagram] so I need to keep going for them, I don't want them to turn on me," Trisha joked.

"Eighteen months ago I would have thought social media was a negative place for anybody with extra weight, but my followers are carrying me around the city. I haven't had any negativity, it's been positivity the whole way.

"People have been reaching out to me everyday. And sadly, I've so many messages I can't get to them all.

"I can't spend three hours a day on Instagram - I've weight to lose and I've a gym to go to!"

Buying clothes is now "great craic" and Trisha said it's still "surreal" to walk into H&M and buy a colourful top.

"Before, I used to go into shops and just buy 'big and black'. I didn't even look at the style. If it had a v-neck, it was a plus," she said.

"I've dumped a lot of my old clothes but I've kept a few significant pieces that I felt crap in. I know I'll have a story about them in time to come," she added.

Trisha does have stories about the life of 'old Trisha' and some of them are tough to recall.

She does regret not going to her friend's wedding in Croatia, but knew it was the right decision at the time for her.

"If it was me now, I'd be on that flight and I'd be the life and soul of the party. But I was at that stage just really sick of being the fattest person in the room. My friends are amazing. They have stuck with me the whole time."

Holidays abroad with her friends are also difficult to remember, but the 31-year-old is confident she will never have to experience those feelings again.

"I was drying my hair and I was a ball of sweat in seconds," Trisha said, describing one memory.

"We went out to the balcony and I was straight away getting into a chair.

"The girls were taking the typical holiday photos in their holiday outfits, the white sandals and the nails painted.

"I was wearing a really long maxi. I offered to take all the photos so I wouldn't be in them," she continued.

"Everyone was admiring each other's clothes and I just remember thinking, 'nobody has asked me about my clothes'.

"It was that moment of sheer realisation. But of course the girls weren't going to ask me, they knew I was conscious.

"I didn't go to the pool on that last holiday, I didn't go to the beach, I just felt like an old lump."

Trisha recalled one morning having breakfast with her friends and being approached by a woman who handed her a business card advertising gastric bypasses in Marbella.

"I remember that holiday was so hard. You think it's going to be a break because you're feeling so shit at home.

"I was eating eggs benedict and chilling out and a woman was staring at me, I was thinking, 'why are you doing this to me on my holidays'?

"She dropped the business card at the table on her way out. It was horrendous. She was obviously trying to help."

Proud aunt to 11 nieces and nephews, Trisha said she "adores kids" and never wants to see a child go down the life path towards obesity.

"I would love to work in schools and tell kids about healthy food and exercise, I don't want any child to be afraid of being called fat everyday," she said, adding that she thinks 'Operation Transformation' should be a year-round TV show.

"There's always going to be moments when I see a girl in a crop top in the gym and I think, 'I'm so embarrassed, oh god, poor Trish'.

"But now my advice is to drive on, jump into the middle of them and sweat it out. If they judge you at the gym, they shouldn't be there."

Trisha has a holiday to Bali planned during the summer, but said what she is most looking forward to is spending quality time with her family.

"I'm so happy with who I am now. I can't wait to go to the beach this year.

"Last summer, I was down to 22 stone and we went into the ocean and I swam with my nieces and nephews. They were just screaming with happiness.

"I've a long road ahead of me. But what I want people to know is you're never too far gone that you can't change yourself if you try."

Online Editors