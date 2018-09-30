“You hear Simon Harris saying he’s going to encourage the HSE to engage in talks, and then you hear that no talks have begun.”

'If we don’t have Grace we don’t have anything' - Mum pleads with HSE to fund life-saving Spinraza

“We’ve been aware from the medical side that talks have not begun with the HSE.”

Lorraine O’Malley has been campaigning for a life-saving drug Spinraza for her nine-year-old daughter Grace who has Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

“We just found out yesterday that the HSE hasn’t even contacted the company… do they realise how serious it is?”

“We’re planning how to keep her well over the winter, and they’re possibly planning a budget. We’re none the wiser towards the actual drug.”

“You’re trying to put your all into making them realise.”

“When we got the diagnosis that day it was like a death sentence. He said there’s nothing we can do. When we heard about Spinraza, we thought this is her lifeline.”

“I don’t get it as a mother, is it that they don’t understand the severity of the condition?”

This week, when Independent.ie asked the HSE if it had begun negotiations to acquire Spinraza, a spokesperson said: “No decision has been arrived as yet on the application for the reimbursement of Nusinersen (Spinraza®) as the statutory assessment process is still ongoing.”

Without access to the treatment, children with SMA will lose the ability to crawl, walk and swallow.

Already, Grace uses a motorised wheelchair and cannot do everyday tasks like dress herself or put toothpaste on her toothbrush.

“After nearly collapsing, when Grace was diagnosed the doctor told me don’t go Googling it… I remember words coming out and hearing ‘pneumonia could kill her’. And he told us that it was in the worst possible category of the muscular conditions.”

“She was diagnosed when she was 22 months old; they started the investigations when she was 18 months old.”

“I just got thrown into such a horrible place that I don’t remember, you’re going through every day to get by. We weren’t offered counselling, it was such a dark time. Trying to get to the realisation of dealing with a disability.”

“It’s something that has made us stronger. Looking at Grace, she’s so intelligent, she gets it, she wakes up in the morning and says ‘any news on Spinraza, mam?’. I’ve had to explain to her.”

Every morning, Grace uses the cough assist machine for ten minutes to help her breathing. She has a physiotherapy routine of tummy time, using a standing frame, and doing stretches.

She can have up to five appointments every month, many of which are in Dublin.

“That’s what she hates, being taken out of school. She has to be hoisted out of the chair twice a day already to get pressure relief, and for the appointments she has to be hoisted again.”

Grace has had spinal surgery for scoliosis, where she had a rod inserted into her spine, and this has to be adjusted every six months.

But Lorraine added: “We learn from Grace.”

“She’s bouncing around the place in her motorised wheelchair. She can’t put toothpaste on her toothbrush; she can’t turn herself at night, we come down the stairs six times a night to turn her, we don’t mind doing it.”

“How can the HSE, a government, or a medical company even make this [about money]? I just find it soul destroying when something is proven to give your child a longer life and a better life.”

“I just wish they could spend a day with Grace. If we don’t have Grace we don’t have anything.”

“She got iInfluenza type B last year. I was going down to the hospital thinking we’re losing her, she couldn’t breathe. We’re coming into that time of year now again.”

“[Spinraza’s] efficacy has been proven. It’s basically boiling down to cost. We heard they had reduced the cost by 60pc from the original list price. You’re inflated and then deflated straight away.”

Online Editors