If it isn't about self-discipline, or calories in, calories out - how do we manage obesity?

Obesity is a progressive, chronic and complex disease that affects all ages and genders. It is defined by the World Health Organisation as an 'abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health'. Obesity is associated with over 195 other diseases including heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cancers, respiratory disease such as asthma and sleep apnoea and musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis.

1 The contributing reasons

It's not about eating too much and exercising too little. The Foresight report in 2007 identified over 100 different biological, psychological, environmental and social factors that contribute to obesity. Our genes are increasingly recognised to be a major contributor to body weight. How all these factors interact and impact may be different for different people.

2 It's a chronic disease

Being overweight and obese are conditions that develop over a number of years in both children and adults. There are fundamental differences in the response to food in people with and without obesity.

Irrespective of the underlying cause once weight gain occurs, the body generally resists attempts at weight loss. So even when a person successfully loses weight, weight regain occurs for most and lifelong treatment is required to maintain the new 'normal' for the person.

3 It is common in Ireland

Twenty three per cent of all adults here are living with obesity and 37pc are overweight. Around one in every five children are overweight or have obesity in Ireland. Some groups of people have a higher risk of obesity - this includes older people, those with lower socio-economic resources and people with mental health problems.

4 Misconceptions are prevalent

Weight bias and stigma means that people with obesity are often viewed as lazy, unhealthy and unmotivated individuals. Many people, including healthcare professionals, believe that obesity is a lifestyle choice and the result of poor self-discipline and lack of motivation.

This type of judgement and stigmatisation in the media, scientific literature and across society as a whole has a negative impact. It can cause people to avoid seeking help and treatment. And it can cause health professionals to miss important signs of other illness.

Quality of life is affected by psychological distress including susceptibility to being bullied, low self-esteem, depression, behavioural problems and increased risk of eating disorders.

5 Our obesogenic environment

Many of the factors identified in the Foresight report look at the wider environment that we live in including:

* How affordable and accessible fresh food is

* The prevalence and marketing of processed foods high in fat, salt and sugar

* How the built environment impacts on our ability to physically active every day

* Health literacy, including cultural and social norms as well as education and skills levels

* Actions are needed across multiple government departments, commercial bodies and society as a whole to address these to reverse the trend of high levels of overweight and obesity.

6 BMI is commonly used as a guide

Body Mass Index (BMI) = weight in kilograms by the square of height in metres (kg/m2). It is considered to be the best available measure for monitoring population trends in overweight people and obesity in children, young people and adults over time.

It is also the most commonly used measure of obesity in clinical practice. However, it should not be the sole measure used in assessing and planning obesity treatment with patients. Other tools including the Edmonton Obesity Staging Tool should be used by healthcare professionals.

7 A supportive chat can make a difference

Healthcare professionals often avoid talking about weight with patients because they find these conversations difficult. This can also be the case for friends and family.

For people living with obesity the experience of previous conversations which felt judgemental and unsupportive can create a barrier. Starting a conversation well can pave the way for helpful and positive discussions. Obesity UK has an excellent guide. See easo.org/talking-about-obesity-obesityuk-language-matters-guide/

Some of the tips it includes are: * Always ask permission to discuss weight and use open ended questions - 'Would you mind if we spoke about your weight? Where do you think you're at?' * Talk about 'some people' rather than 'you' specifically - 'some people with your symptoms find that losing a bit of weight and a little exercise can be helpful' * Focus on the content of people's lives, what is going on and how it is impacting on them rather than focusing in on food. 'What's been going on in your life since I last met you? Has this had an impact on what you eat?' or 'If you were to lose weight, how might life be different?'

8 Evidence-based treatments

There are several evidence-based treatments available to support people living with obesity to manage their chronic disease. These include: l community-based programmes which focus on eating, activity and other behaviours that affect weight l medical weight management programmes delivered by a multi-disciplinary team that can prescribe medications and bariatric surgery. Medications and bariatric surgery aim to create hormonal or metabolic changes that impact hunger and fullness. Weight loss associated with these treatments can improve many obesity-related conditions such as diabetes

* The HSE and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland have developed 'A Model of Care for Overweight and Obesity in Ireland' which outlines and defines how health services should be developed to ensure that the right care is delivered to people who are overweight and obese at the right time and in the right place.

9 Small changes can improve health

For everyone small changes to what we eat, how active we are and our sleep patterns can significantly improve our overall health and wellbeing. The START campaign at makeastart.ie provides lots of helpful tips and guidance to make small changes as a family to improve health and better prevent childhood overweight and obesity.

10 The effects of Covid-19

The evidence to date is showing that people with severe obesity (BMI>40) are particularly vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 and appear to have a higher rate of serious complications from the disease. This may be due to how obesity affects the immune system and the existence of other diseases associated with obesity. There is currently no evidence that healthy eating or physical activity improves complications associated with Covid-19.

The advice for people with obesity issues is to follow the HSE guidance for 'at risk groups':

* Take care to carry out proper hand-washing, respiratory hygiene and social distancing

* Wear a face-covering on public transport, in shops and other indoor settings

* Avoid crowded places as much as possible, leave a location if social distancing becomes difficult

* Avoid places where you can't keep two metres apart from other people as much as possible

* Only use public transport for essential journeys, walk or cycle instead if you can.

Sarah O'Brien, is national lead for the HSE's Healthy Eating & Active Living Programme