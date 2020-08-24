| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If it isn't about self-discipline, or calories in, calories out - how do we manage obesity?

Much of the received wisdom about what makes people overweight doesn't match the facts. In advance of a national obesity conference, Sarah O'Brien lists 10 key points about obesity

Many people, including healthcare professionals mistakenly believe that obesity is a lifestyle choice and the result of poor self-discipline and lack of motivation Expand

Close

Many people, including healthcare professionals mistakenly believe that obesity is a lifestyle choice and the result of poor self-discipline and lack of motivation

Many people, including healthcare professionals mistakenly believe that obesity is a lifestyle choice and the result of poor self-discipline and lack of motivation

Many people, including healthcare professionals mistakenly believe that obesity is a lifestyle choice and the result of poor self-discipline and lack of motivation

Obesity is a progressive, chronic and complex disease that affects all ages and genders. It is defined by the World Health Organisation as an 'abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health'. Obesity is associated with over 195 other diseases including heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cancers, respiratory disease such as asthma and sleep apnoea and musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis.

1 The contributing reasons

It's not about eating too much and exercising too little. The Foresight report in 2007 identified over 100 different biological, psychological, environmental and social factors that contribute to obesity. Our genes are increasingly recognised to be a major contributor to body weight. How all these factors interact and impact may be different for different people.